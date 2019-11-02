The German giant has woken up after a deep slumber. Luxury car maker Audi has been lying low for a while when it comes to launching new cars. For some time now the launch of the much awaited new A6 was round the corner but the company chose the auspicious festive season to launch the 8th generation of the sedan in India. There was also a small matter of waiting for their brand Ambassador Virat Kohli to do the honours. The captain of the Indian cricket team and a self confessed fan of the Audi brand was busy on national duty for a while. The Ingolstadt based car maker is calling the new A6 brand new inside and out.

Looks

The new A6 is bigger can than earlier in every sense. It’s longer, wider and taller than the previous generation. That itself will make enable it to compete better with rivals like the Mercedes-Benz E-class and the BMW 5 series. The wide, low-set single frame grille with powerfully drawn air inlets is almost like an identity for the sedan. A taut roofline, short overhangs and 3-D shaped rear provide the necessary attributes that justify a new generation. Like earlier the famed matrix LED headlights with high-resolution high beam and a dynamic light function are there to complete an attractive exterior package. The car also gets new 18” dual tone alloy wheels.

Interiors

There is a lot do inside the cabin of the new A6. There’s minimum use of physical buttons and the car now gets two touchscreens along with natural language voice control with onboard and online search. The all-digital MMI touch system is quite a revelation in this car. The “myAudi Connect” services come as an optional in the car. The now popular virtual cockpit with full HD resolution is there too and the driver profiles store personalised settings for 7 users. The well performing Bang & Olufsen premium sound system is a highlight in the car which also gets many variations of ambient lighting. And the feature list doesn’t end there as the sedan also gets wireless charging and a large panoramic glass sunroof. The interior colours are available in mother of pearl beige and okapi brown. The second row is quite luxurious too with the car offering 4-zone climate control, added vents on the B-pillar, manual sun blinds and Audi Music Interface. The boot too gets bigger with 530 litres capacity.

Engine

The Audi A6 is powered by a 2.0 litre petrol engine that is BS-6 compliant. The mill generates a good 245 hp of maximum power and 370 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at a good 1,600 rpm. Doing the duty here like in a lot of other cars from the brand is 7 Speed S-tronic transmission which helps the sedan achieve a speed of 100 kmph from stationary in 6.8 seconds. This new A6 also gets mild-hybrid technology via belt alternator starter and additional lithium-ion 12V battery. This permits coasting with the combustion engine switched off, high recuperation power and extended start-stop operation. Audi says it also ensures higher fuel efficiency which stands at 14.11 kmpl. This means with a massive 73 liter fuel tank this car can actually cross a thousand kms in one go, something unheard of in a petrol car. However if you still want a diesel the company may launch a BS6 model at a later stage.

Ride & Handling

Audi says there are a lot of attributes that make this luxury sedan apt for challenging Indian road conditions. A new heavy-duty suspension means ride comfort is pretty smooth and the car is stable with enhanced sportiness. Also the body with mixed steel and aluminum construction provides much needed rigidity. The electronic chassis platform gets networked control of the adjustable components while Audi drive select dynamic handling system with various profiles means the car can perform with aplomb in varied conditions. To provide more surety the A6 also comes with progressive steering, lane departure warning and as many as 8 airbags. The car also gets hands free parking and a 360 degree camera.

Verdict

Audi is rightly calling the new the perfect blend of design, digitalisation, comfort and sportiness. Luxury and technology suit today’s times and a starting price of Rs 54.2 lakh (ex-showroom) isn’t also very conservative. But for all the features you’ll have to shell out a few more lakhs and buy the range topping technology pack. For enhanced buying experience the company has also introduced augmented reality and virtual reality elements that give customers a look and feel of a car that can be configured before purchase. With a slew of launches planned for 2020 things can only head north for Audi in India.