365 days is a long time and just like every year even 2019 promises a lot of action when it comes to new cars and bikes. Many new wheels will get launched and in this read we’ve shortlisted seven new cars that will hit the Indian roads in the first quarter itself. And this includes everything from an affordable hatchback to a premium sedan.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

One of India’s favorite hatchbacks will see a big change this year. The Maruti WagonR will be seen in an all-new avatar and the car will be launched in the first month itself. The new WagonR will be more attractive to look at from the outside and will have an even more spacious cabin than before. But one thing that will continue is the famed tallboy design on the car. Maruti’s well performing K10 1.0 litre petrol engine will do its duty on the new WagonR and the car may also be launched with an AMT variant.

Mahindra XUV 300

In the day and age of compact SUVs get ready for another one this time from the brand of Mahindra. After launching two 7-seaters in the last few months the homegrown car maker is set to launch the 5-seater XUV 300 in the market. Just like its elder sibling the XUV 500 the design of this compact SUV is inspired by the Cheetah. It is based on the SsangYong Tivoli X100 platform and will come in both petrol and diesel engine options. The XUV 300 will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Ford Ecopsort once launched next month.

Tata Harrier

Before the new Mahindra hits the roads rival Tata Motors will launch the bigger much awaited Harrier in the market. It is the first car from the company to be based on the Land Rover Omega Architecture one that will help the SUV take on the tough terrains. Looks also work well for the Harrier and the new Impact 2.0 design theme can be seen both on the outside as well as inside the car. The Harrier will come in a diesel engine avatar with a 6-speed manual gearbox and Tata motors will launch the SUV on 23 January.

Nissan Kicks

Another SUV the Nissan Kicks will knock also on our doors this month. Here as well the emphasis on design has been very strong and that is one of the strong points of the car. The SUV will have will have both diesel and petrol options. Both the 1.5 litre engines will be mated with manual gearboxes. Impressive ride quality is one of the standout features of the car as we discovered during the media drive a few weeks ago. The Kicks will take on the Hyundai Creta in the market.

Honda Civic

One category of sedans that has been impacted badly with the advent of SUVs is the D-segment. Some recent launches haven’t really helped and now all eyes are on the new Honda Civic to revive the segment. The Civic is making a comeback after missing from the Indian market for nearly seven years. Honda had showcased the car at the Auto Expo last year and from then it has taken the Japanese car maker one whole year to launch it. Unlike the earlier C9+*-ivic this one will also come with a diesel engine variant and that will make the sedan more acceptable.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Japanese car maker Toyota will launch the new Camry hybrid a few weeks from now in the Indian market. The car is based on the new TGNA platform of the brand and will share its underpinnings with the Lexus ES 300h sedan that was launched in India last year. The engine and transmissions will remain the same and the car will take on its main rival the Honda Accord hybrid in India. What is really eye catching on the new Camry hybrid is its design and exterior features which are completely unlike the previous car.

BMW X7

The 7th and final car on our list is the big daddy of BMW SUVs. The Indian market till now has seen the likes of BMW X1, X3 & X5 but now get ready for the X7 that will be launched in February. German car maker’s biggest SUV till date will take on the likes of Mercedes GLE and the Audi Q7. It will also be the company’s first SUV to come with 7 seats/ 3 rows. The car has already been spotted testing on Indian roads. The one to watch out for will be the fully loaded top spec M 50d variant.

