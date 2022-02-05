Rare Scents, an exclusive range of perfumes infused with 24-karat gold, helmed by the C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, a luxury jewellery house based in Bengaluru has a legacy of over 150 years.

A person’s fragrance could well be described as their intangible signature, making it doubly important to choose perfumes wisely. Those wishing to be remembered for their elegance and fine taste, will be happy to learn of the launch of Rare Scents – an exclusive range of perfumes infused with 24-Karat gold, helmed by the C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers – a luxury jewellery house based in Bengaluru with a legacy of over 150 years. Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director of the C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers (CKC group) joins the Sunday Guardian for a chat about their exclusive new product. Excerpts from an edited interview:

Q. How is the Rare Scents line of perfumes in line with the vision of CKC Group?

A. The C. Krishniah Chetty Group was founded in 1869. I am the sixth generation member of a professionally run business. We launched Rare Scents in India in March 2021. Our vision was to create a homegrown luxury niche perfume. Infused with 24-Karat gold, Rare Scents comes in five exquisite variants. These are Aurum, Adamas, Beryl, Corundum and Platinum. Each one is bottled with the finest ingredients, carefully curated from 26 different parts of the globe, and the bottles are made in Paris, ensuring that Rare Scents is tailored to suit someone as rare as you. We invite you to indulge in its smoky, fruity, citrusy and spicy notes. A whiff of the exotic awaits you – I’m sure once you try them for yourself, you will agree.

Though the Rare Scents team is a small one it is dedicated to furthering the legacy of the CKC group. What is truly important are the years of experience and value we bring to the table. We have worked with the top perfumers of the world to create world-class niche Eau De Parfums for Indian consumers.



Q. Please tell us about the different perfume and their notes.

A. We have five unique Eau De Parfums – each with different touch notes to suit each sense of the body.

Adamas is a timeless everyday fragrance with notes of jasmine, saffron, amber wood, ambergris, and cedar.

Beryl is a warm fragrance perfect for a chilly evening with notes of bergamot, black currant, pineapple, apple, rose, Moroccan jasmine, and musk.

Corundum is an oriental fragrance perfect for the evening with notes of bergamot, mandarin orange, green tea, and sandalwood.

Aurum is a fresh and sensual fragrance with peach, jasmine, and black vanilla notes.

Platinum is a light and breezy fragrance for a warm day with raspberry, orange flower, oud oil, and patchouli notes.

We are very selective of where Rare Scents is sold. Currently, we sell them throughout our stores in Bengaluru and pan-India through our website ckcjewellers.com/Rare-Scents

Q. Why do you think Indian brands haven’t entered the domain of premium perfumery before?

A. With globalization, more Indians are becoming perfume enthusiasts. But having a luxury perfume atelier is not feasible for everyone – it’s quite an expensive affair. It also requires a savoir-faire in fragrance, creative craftsmanship, and so much more. One has to learn an intricate process of manufacturing since each bottle should be an artistic creation with immense attention to detail. Indian brands are yet to enter mainstream perfumery. It’s not that brands aren’t trying to. However, such brands are the brainchild of brand managers, not perfumers.

With Rare Scents, you get a whiff of the exotic as soon as you open our bottles. Be it French Damask Rose, Italian Orris, Tahitian Vanilla, or Indian Oudh, we source the rarest of essences from across the globe. The harmonious mélange of these superior oils in extreme concentration makes us unparalleled in this space.

We take pride in being part of the entire creative process. One thing that sets us apart from other perfume brands in India is that our perfumes are creations of a trained nose with decades of experience. The scents aren’t just created in the lab. Souvenirs from our travels across the globe and our feel-good experiences are encapsulated in the bottles. We stand out from the crowd purely by using the finest ingredients which make each scent unique. We also believe that a long-lasting scent is essential for a great perfume, and our scents last between six to eight hours.

Q. What is the story behind the name and the packaging?

A. Scents signify perfumes and the term ‘Rare Scents’ was exactly to the point. Each of our ingredients have been picked for a reason, and some of them are very rare and hard to find. We want everyone to feel special when they wear any of the scents, so this was the perfect name for the brand.

Even our packaging is special. Our patrons don’t just receive a perfume, they receive an unmatched alluring experience they’ve never had before. Our perfumes are artistic creations, and the products in their entirety, stimulate one’s sense of smell as well as other senses. The packaging is a reflection of the superlative quality of the juice inside. The gold flakes added in to the perfume, reflect the ambient light and make the bottle a true showstopper. Even our gold is as precious as the other ingredients in a Rare Scents bottle.

Q. Who is your ideal customer?

A. Our ideal customer is a seeker of abundance. A flaneur who lives a jet setter life, a bon viveur who is a connoisseur of all things refined. Our perfumes are universally flattering. The range of fragrances covers the entirety of the fragrance wheel, so each person, irrespective of gender and age can discover their new signature scent with us.

Our customers love our offerings and spread the word by talking about the products. Many people who own Rare Scents have bought them in two to three variants. There is no better feeling when customers become your brand ambassadors. We are also very active on our website and social media handles to spread the word far and wide. Many famous actors from Hollywood and Bollywood as well as popular influencers also own our perfumes and that helps spread the word.

Q. Are jewellery and perfumes a good business combination?

A. As I like to say, the C. Krishniah Chetty Group is in the business of selling emotions. Jewellery is our main focus area and Rare Scents is the perfect addition to any jewellery purchase. They collectively address the needs of weddings, gifting for any occasion and most of all, they are great for self-use. We used real 24-Karat gold flakes as there is no better way to keep the connection with our core business intact. I have enjoyed the process of making Rare Scents come to life.

