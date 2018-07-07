Now is the time to reinvent your wardrobe with seasonal staples and beat the monsoon blues fashionably. With the rainy season around the corner, it is high time your weather-proofed your closet by opting for relaxed, fuss-free yet stylish attires. So embrace light and breathable fabrics, like cotton and chiffon, that spell comfort. Anyhow, picking up the right fabric is one of the most important things in dressmaking and design. If you didn’t know that, you need help from the pros. So here are the outfit and accessory ideas that will keep you abreast of the trends this season.

Choose the best fabric

Monsoon collections are crafted using chiffon and georgette fabrics. The best part about chiffon is that even if it gets wet in the rain, it dries quickly. Georgette is breathable and lightweight, hence an absolute fit for both hot and wet climates.

Pernia Qureshi, founder of Pernia’s Pop-up Shop, shares monsoon tips with Guardian 20. She says, “Some of the go-to styles are comfortable short dresses, skirts and free-flowing silhouettes paired with minimal makeup. Know your body silhouette and choose the most flattering piece of clothing that complements your shape and personality alike. This is essential because how you feel from within reflects in your demeanour too.”

Designer Payal Jain has also launched her latest collection, “Blue Rose”, recently. The collection is specially designed for the Indian monsoon—and so it cool, crisp, comfortable and relaxed. The colour palette ranges from tones of blue: from soft powder blue to indigo, cobalt and deep navy.

On her new collection, Jain says, “‘Blue Rose’ is representative of this—bringing forth a simple, understated, relaxed and chic look for this season. Textures, embroideries, cutwork and appliqué dominate this collection. Fabrics are cool cotton chambray, voile, mulmul and chanderi. Pale, pastel, tone-on-tone detailing lend delicacy, depth and dimension to this delicate collection of sun dresses, jumpsuits, short shifts, tunics, gilets and tanks. After a brutally hot Indian summer, the monsoon brings renewed hope, freshness and relief.”

Another fashion brand, AKS has launched its special monsoon weddings “Gold & White” collection. Nidhi Yadav, founder and creative head, AKS, on the brand’s monsoon-special line, says, “While the white colour suits every skin tone, gold is the colour that instantly brings in the royal touch to every gala occasion. The organic cotton is the add-on feature that makes our Gold and White collection even more comfortable and classy for all seasons.”

The collection consists of ethnic jackets, capes, palazzos, pants, lehenga, A-line anarkali, tiered anarkali and straight kurtas in elegant yet glamorous hues of white and gold. Stitched out from the organic cotton fabrics, the outfits look effortlessly chic, edgy and on top of it are comfortable to wear at any time of the day. The collection is precisely designed to suit the needs of carefree brides, bridesmaids, and guests who look for comfort and style amid a festive setting.

One of India’s oldest fashion-wear brand, Numero Uno, has also launched its “zero-gravity denim”, which is perfect for the monsoon. These are made for people who want to look stylish but at the same time want the comfort of chinos on a rainy day. The fabric of the denims is specially designed in lighter GSM and compactness, so that it looks like normal denim but gives the comfort of a chino. One can pair them with semi-formals and hit the office, or mix it with linen-blend shirts and hit the club in the evening.

Get the colour palette right

Monsoon has just about hit the region, and so bold colours are here to stay. Pastels are considered a summer trend, but the youth is trying out similar tones in this season as well—the colours that are favoured are of the warmer and bolder kind.

Ashima Sharma, fashion designer and founder of the label Ashima S. Couture, shares with us some tips on colours: “Colours like maroon, green, peach, cool magentas, chocolate brown, Prussian blue or denim-ink blue have been among the favourites since time immemorial, and in all styles, but this year these shades can be seen sported in not just the conventional maxi dresses but also in jumpsuits, off shoulders, ruffles, cold shoulders, short dresses, 3D-printed skater dresses, and can also be seen in daily causal college wear.”

Shades of green and magenta are appropriate for the season. As Sharma says, “Shades of green colour always look good on most complexions. If you are warm toned, focus on mustard, khaki and dark green. If you are cool toned, try bright colours like parrot green. One can combine green with bright colours like yellow and white. Add some solid colours to your outfit and watch the transformation. The best point about magenta is that it looks extremely stunning in pictures and also it’s warm bold tone highlights all the types of complexions very well. Chocolate brown maxi party dresses are a very classy option this season.”

Greet the monsoon with cool accessories

The right combination of colourful accessories can make your monsoon attire all the more appealing. Choosing the right footwear—which would prevent you from slipping while still making you look stylish—is another challenge. So it’s time to say yes to water-resistant footwear.

You can revolutionise your wardrobe with Carlton London’s monsoon collection—footwear that lets your feet breathe. The collection has floral flip-flops, sandals, and slip-ons in white and peach colours, which will look stylish and at the same time provide comfort.

JOE SHU, an iconic luxury men’s footwear and accessories brand, has also launched their casual slip-on collection in vibrant colours this time. This trendsetting collection of casual shoes includes footwear crafted in grainy leather with grippy rubber soles, apt for the season, which come in shades of red and orange.

Another luxury lifestyle destination is Elitify.com that curates the classic essence of style in an array of premium apparels, footwear, and fashion accessories. The monsoon collection for women from Loft, a clothing brand, has been launched exclusively by Elitify.com.

Loft’s monsoon collection is an electrifying mélange of smart casuals and semi-formal fashion wear. The collection is designed in vibrant colours with pretty-floral prints and chic patterns. The assortment includes trendy crop jeans, a split neck blouse, denim and cotton shift skirts, pyjama sets, one-piece swimsuits, and funky sandals.

Monsoon is all about flaunting styles with a practical edge. In keeping with this, Shades of India has launched its beaded necklaces and bracelets for the season. You will feel the freshness and playfulness of the monsoon season in the Boulevard bracelet and Cong choker. So get your glam on and feel fabulous this monsoon.