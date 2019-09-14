The F&B sector of Delhi-NCR has grown exponentially over the past couple of years. As opposed to a handful of food hubs spread across the city earlier, now there are all sorts of all-day dining, fine-dining restaurant and bars in different locales. They offer a variety of cuisines, ambience and entertainment options. Following are the latest additions to Delhi-NCR’s culinary and hospitality scene.

FOXTROT

10C, DLF Cyber Hub, Gurgaon

Meal for two: Rs 1,400

Foxtrot is the first of its kind coffee and cocktail bar. The venue offers locally sourced and roasted coffee, signature cocktails with homemade syrups, handpicked wines, classic cocktails and an amazing range of local and international cuisines. The interiors are suitable for official meetings, luncheons, brunches and cocktail nights. The menu includes small and large plates with dishes like stuffed Kulchas, Peri Peri Chicken, Barbecue Pork Ribs, Pepper Crusted Fish, Habibi Chicken Shawarma, Afghani Roast Chicken, Grilled Fish with Pulao and much more. In the dessert section, delicacies such as Mango Shrikhand Truffle, Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Tiramisu etc. are available. Foxtrot also has an action-packed calendar of events.

SOY SOI

Ardee Mall, Sector 52, Ardee City, Gurgaon

Meal for two: Rs 2,000

With Delhi going big on Asian cuisines, Soy Soi brings more variety to this sector. The restaurant offers authentic Asian street food with influences from Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Burma and Singapore. The restaurant is decked up in iconic Asian décor and modern designs. Focusing on a select range of items one doesn’t see on Pan Asian menus generally, Soy Soi brings satays from Indonesia, curry puffs from Malaysia and pho from Vietnam, besides other Asian cuisine mainstays like red and green Thai curries. Here one can savour sushi, sashimi, dim sums, soups and salads etc. The restaurant’s bar offers the finest liquor from around the world made into tasteful handcrafted cocktails.

ROMEO LANE

13th Alipur Road, Civil Lines, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 2,000

Romeo Lane works on the idea of having all three generations of a family dine together, with its communal tables and variety of urban interiors. The restaurant boasts great food on its menu, and an ambiance that is visually soothing and feel-good. The menu is replete with Indian, Asian, Chinese and Italian dishes. One can find diverse and rich flavours and textures of widely loved recipes even in pizzas, pastas, bruschettas and salads. These dishes are complemented by unique handcrafted drinks. The all-day café and bar has also made arrangements for live performances by DJs and musicians.

DISTILLERY

Plot 16 & 17, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Meal for two: Rs 1,900

Distillery takes its guests back to the golden era of gramophones, cigars and gangsters with its décor. It has a huge terrace area. The restobar promises delicious grub, great music and astonishing concoctions. The vast, innovative and exuberant menu includes Indian and continental dishes such as Sugarcane Skewers, Crispy Cheese Corals, Indian Mafia’s Visit among many others. The high-end bar at the venue offers a stellar selection of premium scotch, whiskeys, martinis, wines and champagnes.

SWAD: DESH VIDESH KA

S.S. Plaza, Vikas Marg, A Block, Sector-47, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Meal for two: Rs 800

The restaurant has a fully vegetarian kitchen and serves Indian and global delicacies. The place is perfect for casual dining as it offers gourmet street food infused with modern Indian flavours. One half of the menu features Indian cuisine, while the other half has European, American, Asian, Mediterranean and Italian offerings on it. The vegetarian dishes available here are equally fancy, like Firangi Papdi Chaat with Nachos, Masala Wali Khasta Kachori, Thai Tom-Yum Soup, Tempura Vegetables, Vegetarian Rogan Josh with Soya, etc. Fresh Fruits Kulfi, Gulab-e-Gulkand and more are available in the dessert section.