A much-needed twist of drama was brought to the capital with Tamasha, “Your Every Day Bar”. Located at the corner of Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place, it is an ideal place for people who crave a twist of entertainment with a hint of grandeur. The restaurant is a gourmand’s paradise offering modern Indian cuisine. An idiosyncratic place, Tamasha is a great addition to Delhi’s hospitality sector.

The restaurant is 20,000 sq. ft. in area and is spread over three floors. It has an extravagant front courtyard and ample amount of space on the backside. Residing in the heart of Delhi, Tamasha is cavernous and is one of the biggest restaurants in the city.

The showstopper is the Optimus Prime truck bar which occupies the courtyard. Tamasha’s decor is celebrated with lights as the chandelier casts a magical spell over the room while the woodwork plays an interesting theme. A tree looms large over the courtyard and the cover of fairy lights renders a gorgeous scene in the night. The ceiling of the restaurant seems like a constellation, with bulbs imparting a stellar feeling.

The menu was full of fusion items and drinks. We started with Sangria De Ciroco; fruit infused smoked red wine. To accompany the drink, we ordered a plate of Afghan Chicken Crostini. The chicken was juicy and lip-smacking, served with flat white bread and garnished with caramelised onions. We also ordered Dahi Kebab, which was melt-in-your-mouth stuff.

Next dish on my palate was Paneer 65 Bao that was absolutely awesome. Served as bao, the insides were full of south Indian-style spicy paneer. We’d never tasted anything like it before and still drool thinking about it. Another dish we tried was the Spinach and Mushroom Dim Sum. These delicious little fellows came half white, half green and were served with caviar. The combination of steamed spinach and mushroom tasted so good that we were able to gulp it down even on a full stomach.

We found the Tandoori Chicken Salad in salad section, which sounds weird, but was absolutely delicious. The tandoori flavour of the chicken did not surpass the crunchy lettuce.

The main course dish we had and loved was Rogan Josh with Lachha Paratha. Another one was Jack Daniel infused Dal Makhni. We love this dish, so initially we were worried that this too was going to be a fusion, but thankfully the chef knew there was no need to mess with such a classic dish. Delicious Baby Garlic Naans on the side completed this spicy serving.

We ended the meal with a Classic Jar of Tiramisu, also the only thing available from the dessert selection on that evening. It arrived on a thin slab of brownie layered with custard and piles of aerosol whipped cream and thin layer of coffee which made it savoury.