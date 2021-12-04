The Executive Chef of The Claridges New Delhi, Vivek Rana shared with The Sunday Guardian the recipes of some of his dishes that are part of the hotel’s winter Sunday brunch.

Classic Shepherd’s Pie



RECIPE:

Ingredients:

30 ml Olive oil

20 gms Onion

20 gms Carrot

10 gms Celery

5 gms Garlic

40 ml Tomato Puree

150 gms Lamb Mince

40 ml Red Wine

2 gms Rosemary

60 ml Lamb Stock

10 gms Butter

2 gms Chopped Parsley

2 gms Salt

2 gms Black Pepper

For Mashed potatoes

70 gms Potato

10 gms Butter

10 ml Cream

5 gms Parmesan Cheese

2 gms Salt

Method:

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add lamb mince and keep stirring to break up any lumps for 5 minutes or until lamb changes colour.

Add chopped onion, carrot, celery, garlic and cook, stirring for 4 minutes. Then, add chopped fresh rosemary.

Add the red wine, cook for 2 minutes more, add tomato puree and mutton stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until sauce thickens. Taste and finish with butter, parsley, salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, cook potato in salted boiling water for 30 minutes or until tender, and strain, peel the potato.

Use a potato masher to mash until smooth. Add cream and butter and parmesan cheese, use a wooden spoon to stir until combined. Taste and season with salt

Preheat the oven to 200 degree Celsius and add lamb mixture into a casserole bowl or baking dish.

Top with mashed potato and use a fork to spread over lamb mixture. Brush with butter. Bake in a preheated oven until mashed potato is golden brown.

Remove from the oven, serve hot.

Recipe by Chef Vivek Rana – The Claridges New Delhi

AMRITSARI ALOO WADIYAN

RECIPE:



(Serves – 4)

Ingredients:

700 gms Peeled potato wedge

250 gms Wadi amritsari

65 ml Ghee

4 gms Jeera whole

3 gms Turmeric powder

3 gms Red chilly powder

2gms Kastoori methi powder

200 gms Onion

100 gms Cashew nut paste

30 gms Ginger garlic paste

10 gms Coriander powder

2gms Jeera powder

5gms Garam masala powder

350 ml Fresh tomato puree

20 gms Garlic chopped

Salt to taste

300 ml Oil for frying

Method:

Take a handi, heat the ghee tempered with whole jeera.

Add chopped garlic and onion, saute until golden brown.

Now add ginger garlic paste.

Add all powder spices to the handi and cook for a while.

Add fresh tomato puree and cook until it starts leaving oil from the side. Add cashew nut paste for richness and cook it.

Add peeled potato wedges and let it cook for 20 minutes, Now add fried amritsari wadi.

Finish with Garam masala powder for taste. Serve it hot and fresh!

Recipe by Chef Vivek Rana, Executive Chef- The Claridges New Delhi

PATATA BRAVAS



200 gm Potatoes

100 gm Red Bell peppers

40 gm Tomato

40 gm Bread Slice

20 gm Harissa Powder

10 gm Paprika Powder

10 gm Garlic clove

20 gm Hazelnuts

5 gm IMP Lemon Juice

40 gm Olive Oil

5 gm Salt

3 gm Pepper

15 gm Coriander Seeds

15 gm Cumin Seeds ( roasted)

5 gm Red Chilli Powder

5 gm Garlic Cloves (for garlic aioli)

100 gm Milk (full cream)

500 ml Refined Oil

15 ml Sherry Vinegar

METHOD:

Peel the potatoes, cut the edges out, take a serrated knife/round cutter and cut in a cylindrical shape then core in the center.

For Pepper mojo/sauce.

Charred the peppers on high flame, take out the skin.

Toast pine nuts in the oven for 5-8 min.

Cook the tomatoes with garlic and little oil along with paprika until softened.

Put all ingredients in a blender except olive oil. Process the mixture until well- combined, finally add the olive oil in the end.

Add lemon juice and adjust the seasoning.

For Harissa powder

Roast the coriander and cumin seeds together then blend it in a blender. Lastly add chilli powder.

For Garlic Aioli

Take garlic cloves and milk in a food processor,process it until well combined, and gradually add olive oil into the mixture. The texture should resemble mayonnaise.

BY – Chef Vivek Rana, Executive chef, The Claridges

PAELLA VALENCIA



40 Ml Olive Oil

45 Gm carnaroli Rice

30 Gm Shrimp

30 Gm Squid ring

20 Gm String Chorizo

40 Gm Chicken Tikka

40 Gm FISH (River Sole)

40 Gm Tomato puree

15 Gm Tomato chop

15 Gm Cherry tomato

30 Gm French beans dices

30 Gm Green Peas

30 Gm Red and yellow bell pepper

10 Gm Paprika powder

30 ML Saffron water

40 ML Sea food stock

60 ML Chicken Stock

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbs Extra virgin olive oil

1 Nos Lemon wedges slice

1 Gm Parsley chopped for garnish

METHOD:

Peel and devein the Shrimp

Heat up the large Paella pan, once the pan gets heat up add the olive oil

Then add the chorizo and chicken tikka, cook for a few minutes and add the chopped onions and garlic

Sautè it until the chorizo and the chicken tikka gets sealed and golden.

The next step is to add the paprika and saffron, cook it for 10 seconds, then stir in the tomatoes, french beans, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and green peas and cook it for another 30 seconds

Once everything is stirred well, add rice and stir it for 15 seconds then add the tomato purée and stir it for another 20 seconds.

When everything gets combined well, add the fish and the chicken stock, bring it to a boil, keep stirring it in between and cook the rice until al dente, finally add the shrimp, squid ring and fish

Put the pan in the Josper oven for 10 minutes and garnish it with chopped parsley and sliced lemon wedges.

By Chef Vivek rana, executive chef, The claridges

Toad In The Hole



RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1 nos Pork Sausages (bratwurst)

10 gms Pork Fat

10 gms Butter

10 gms Green Peas

For the batter

40 gms Flour

60 gms Full Cream Milk

1 nos Eggs

2 gms Chopped Rosemary

2 gms Chopped Thyme

1 gms Salt

1 gms Black Pepper

For onion gravy

60 ml Mutton stock

30 gms Onion

2 gms Garlic

30 gms Butter

1 gms Rosemary

1 gms Black Pepper.

1 gms Salt

40 ml Red Wine

1 gms Bay Leaves

5 ml Cream

Method:

For the batter, in a large bowl add flour, full cream milk, eggs, chopped rosemary and thyme, salt and black pepper, mix them well with a whisk to avoid any lumps, and strain them with a fine strainer

Cover and let stand for 30 minutes

For the onion gravy, heat oil and butter in a saucepan over medium heat

Add thinly sliced onion, bay leaf, rosemary and garlic.

Cook slowly till onion caramelises.

Add red wine, mutton stock, salt, black pepper and boil for 10 minutes

Finish with little cream and butter

Preheat the oven to 220 degree Celsius

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan on medium high heat

Add the sausages and brown them

Coat the bottom side of the baking dish with pork fat and butter, put the dish in the oven for preheating

When the sausages have browned, and the dish in the oven is hot, pull the oven rack out a bit, put the sausages in the baking dish, and pour the batter over the sausages

Bake at 220 degree Celsius for about 12 minutes or until the batter is risen and golden

Remove from the oven and top your dish with buttery peas and onion gravy, serve immediately.

Recipe by Chef Vivek Rana – The Claridges New Delhi