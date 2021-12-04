The Executive Chef of The Claridges New Delhi, Vivek Rana shared with The Sunday Guardian the recipes of some of his dishes that are part of the hotel’s winter Sunday brunch.
Classic Shepherd’s Pie
RECIPE:
Ingredients:
30 ml Olive oil
20 gms Onion
20 gms Carrot
10 gms Celery
5 gms Garlic
40 ml Tomato Puree
150 gms Lamb Mince
40 ml Red Wine
2 gms Rosemary
60 ml Lamb Stock
10 gms Butter
2 gms Chopped Parsley
2 gms Salt
2 gms Black Pepper
For Mashed potatoes
70 gms Potato
10 gms Butter
10 ml Cream
5 gms Parmesan Cheese
2 gms Salt
Method:
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
Add lamb mince and keep stirring to break up any lumps for 5 minutes or until lamb changes colour.
Add chopped onion, carrot, celery, garlic and cook, stirring for 4 minutes. Then, add chopped fresh rosemary.
Add the red wine, cook for 2 minutes more, add tomato puree and mutton stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until sauce thickens. Taste and finish with butter, parsley, salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, cook potato in salted boiling water for 30 minutes or until tender, and strain, peel the potato.
Use a potato masher to mash until smooth. Add cream and butter and parmesan cheese, use a wooden spoon to stir until combined. Taste and season with salt
Preheat the oven to 200 degree Celsius and add lamb mixture into a casserole bowl or baking dish.
Top with mashed potato and use a fork to spread over lamb mixture. Brush with butter. Bake in a preheated oven until mashed potato is golden brown.
Remove from the oven, serve hot.
Recipe by Chef Vivek Rana – The Claridges New Delhi
AMRITSARI ALOO WADIYAN
RECIPE:
(Serves – 4)
Ingredients:
700 gms Peeled potato wedge
250 gms Wadi amritsari
65 ml Ghee
4 gms Jeera whole
3 gms Turmeric powder
3 gms Red chilly powder
2gms Kastoori methi powder
200 gms Onion
100 gms Cashew nut paste
30 gms Ginger garlic paste
10 gms Coriander powder
2gms Jeera powder
5gms Garam masala powder
350 ml Fresh tomato puree
20 gms Garlic chopped
Salt to taste
300 ml Oil for frying
Method:
Take a handi, heat the ghee tempered with whole jeera.
Add chopped garlic and onion, saute until golden brown.
Now add ginger garlic paste.
Add all powder spices to the handi and cook for a while.
Add fresh tomato puree and cook until it starts leaving oil from the side. Add cashew nut paste for richness and cook it.
Add peeled potato wedges and let it cook for 20 minutes, Now add fried amritsari wadi.
Finish with Garam masala powder for taste. Serve it hot and fresh!
Recipe by Chef Vivek Rana, Executive Chef- The Claridges New Delhi
PATATA BRAVAS
200 gm Potatoes
100 gm Red Bell peppers
40 gm Tomato
40 gm Bread Slice
20 gm Harissa Powder
10 gm Paprika Powder
10 gm Garlic clove
20 gm Hazelnuts
5 gm IMP Lemon Juice
40 gm Olive Oil
5 gm Salt
3 gm Pepper
15 gm Coriander Seeds
15 gm Cumin Seeds ( roasted)
5 gm Red Chilli Powder
5 gm Garlic Cloves (for garlic aioli)
100 gm Milk (full cream)
500 ml Refined Oil
15 ml Sherry Vinegar
METHOD:
Peel the potatoes, cut the edges out, take a serrated knife/round cutter and cut in a cylindrical shape then core in the center.
For Pepper mojo/sauce.
Charred the peppers on high flame, take out the skin.
Toast pine nuts in the oven for 5-8 min.
Cook the tomatoes with garlic and little oil along with paprika until softened.
Put all ingredients in a blender except olive oil. Process the mixture until well- combined, finally add the olive oil in the end.
Add lemon juice and adjust the seasoning.
For Harissa powder
Roast the coriander and cumin seeds together then blend it in a blender. Lastly add chilli powder.
For Garlic Aioli
Take garlic cloves and milk in a food processor,process it until well combined, and gradually add olive oil into the mixture. The texture should resemble mayonnaise.
BY – Chef Vivek Rana, Executive chef, The Claridges
PAELLA VALENCIA
40 Ml Olive Oil
45 Gm carnaroli Rice
30 Gm Shrimp
30 Gm Squid ring
20 Gm String Chorizo
40 Gm Chicken Tikka
40 Gm FISH (River Sole)
40 Gm Tomato puree
15 Gm Tomato chop
15 Gm Cherry tomato
30 Gm French beans dices
30 Gm Green Peas
30 Gm Red and yellow bell pepper
10 Gm Paprika powder
30 ML Saffron water
40 ML Sea food stock
60 ML Chicken Stock
Salt and pepper to taste
1 Tbs Extra virgin olive oil
1 Nos Lemon wedges slice
1 Gm Parsley chopped for garnish
METHOD:
Peel and devein the Shrimp
Heat up the large Paella pan, once the pan gets heat up add the olive oil
Then add the chorizo and chicken tikka, cook for a few minutes and add the chopped onions and garlic
Sautè it until the chorizo and the chicken tikka gets sealed and golden.
The next step is to add the paprika and saffron, cook it for 10 seconds, then stir in the tomatoes, french beans, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and green peas and cook it for another 30 seconds
Once everything is stirred well, add rice and stir it for 15 seconds then add the tomato purée and stir it for another 20 seconds.
When everything gets combined well, add the fish and the chicken stock, bring it to a boil, keep stirring it in between and cook the rice until al dente, finally add the shrimp, squid ring and fish
Put the pan in the Josper oven for 10 minutes and garnish it with chopped parsley and sliced lemon wedges.
By Chef Vivek rana, executive chef, The claridges
Toad In The Hole
RECIPE:
Ingredients:
1 nos Pork Sausages (bratwurst)
10 gms Pork Fat
10 gms Butter
10 gms Green Peas
For the batter
40 gms Flour
60 gms Full Cream Milk
1 nos Eggs
2 gms Chopped Rosemary
2 gms Chopped Thyme
1 gms Salt
1 gms Black Pepper
For onion gravy
60 ml Mutton stock
30 gms Onion
2 gms Garlic
30 gms Butter
1 gms Rosemary
1 gms Black Pepper.
1 gms Salt
40 ml Red Wine
1 gms Bay Leaves
5 ml Cream
Method:
For the batter, in a large bowl add flour, full cream milk, eggs, chopped rosemary and thyme, salt and black pepper, mix them well with a whisk to avoid any lumps, and strain them with a fine strainer
Cover and let stand for 30 minutes
For the onion gravy, heat oil and butter in a saucepan over medium heat
Add thinly sliced onion, bay leaf, rosemary and garlic.
Cook slowly till onion caramelises.
Add red wine, mutton stock, salt, black pepper and boil for 10 minutes
Finish with little cream and butter
Preheat the oven to 220 degree Celsius
Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan on medium high heat
Add the sausages and brown them
Coat the bottom side of the baking dish with pork fat and butter, put the dish in the oven for preheating
When the sausages have browned, and the dish in the oven is hot, pull the oven rack out a bit, put the sausages in the baking dish, and pour the batter over the sausages
Bake at 220 degree Celsius for about 12 minutes or until the batter is risen and golden
Remove from the oven and top your dish with buttery peas and onion gravy, serve immediately.
Recipe by Chef Vivek Rana – The Claridges New Delhi