The second season of The Great Indian Sneaker festival is being showcased with an objective to bring rare and limited sneakers in India under one roof in Gurgaon. It is the biggest sneaker & streetwear festival organised by Reelstar that provides with an unforgettable experience of streetwear, luxury and music altogether developing the fastest growing and most affluential sneaker community all over India. This festival is being held on the eve of Christmas. It is also exhibiting the best of fashion from streetwear & homegrown labels from all over the country including the loved brands like Evemen, Natty Garb, Crep Dog Crew (CDC), Dead Bear, Warping theories etc. The stage at The Great Indian sneaker festival provides grooviest stage for the artist in Rap / Hiphop and Punjabi music. It is featuring a line-up of artists with the likes of MC Square, Talwiinder, Paradox and many more. The Trendy Street wear is another highlight of the festival. The Great Indian Sneaker festival is happening at Convention, A DOT by GNH in Gurgaon. This rad festival is witnessing more than 70 exhibitors that includes over 50 popular street wear brands. The festival will be held till 25 December.