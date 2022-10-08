On the 10th of October, 2022 Gunjan Foundation will present a fundraiser ‘100 years of Bollywood’ at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg at 06:30 P.M. ‘100 Years of Bollywood’ is a live Audio Visual Musical Journey of songs from 1913 to 2013. It is being presented by Niche Entertainment of Pune.

The proceeds from this show will go towards the education of underprivileged children.

Ms. Sushma Singhvi is the founder of Gunjan Foundation which is a non-governmental social organization founded in 2004 with a mission to pursue educational and other welfare measures for uplifting marginalized sections of society.

Currently, Gunjan Foundation is providing full scholarship to about 200 school students. Gunjan has now widened its horizons further. Its vision also includes continuing to support advanced and professional courses in the future. For the past five years, Gunjan has been financially supporting 4 to 5 marginalized students who are pursuing such advanced and professional courses. This year Gunjan Foundation’s first batch has passed out from 12th grade, ready to embrace the growth opportunities of the world. Not wanting to leave these students midstream it is also Gunjan’s endeavour now to see these students through college. Gunjan Foundation is planning to provide scholarships to deserving students for higher studies.

In addition, they have opened a new chapter in Jaipur with the sole intent of disbursing scholarships for college education.

Sushma Singhvi, Founder of Gunjan Foundation says, “Gunjan Foundation is the combined effort of all the dreams of our students to leave a mark in society. Their dreams are our hopes to make every section of our society contribute equally to our nation. We encourage the underprivileged children specially girls to be self-dependent and to be able to empower themselves with the light of education for a better future.”