Q. I have warts on my neck. Please suggest home remedies.

A. For warts, you can consult a dermatologist, as some warts are caused by a virus and spread easily. Or you can try homeopathic treatment. A wart should never be picked with the nails. As far as home remedies are concerned, it is said that applying vinegar on the warts daily causes them to finally fall out. Apply it only on the wart, using cotton wool. It is also said that onions help. Soak cut onions in water overnight. Next morning apply the water on the warts.

Q. What are the qualities of good hair? How will I know that my hair fall is normal?

Healthy hair is shiny and smooth, neither too oily, nor too dry. The hair should be thick, but manageable. In men, if there is hair thinning, it can be noticed in front, at the hairline. Some amount of hair fall is normal, as it is replaced by new hair. You will know that your hair fall is normal, if you do not have a receding hairline, or any areas with thinning hair. Hair loss can occur due to oily scalp, dandruff, nutritional deficiencies, stress, etc. In men, hair loss can also be due to hormonal factors. Apply oil once a week the night before shampoo. If you like, you can apply pure coconut oil or olive oil. Avoid head massage. If there is hair loss, the roots are already weak and massage may aggravate the problem. Apply a non-oily herbal hair tonic daily on the scalp and leave on. Diet is very important. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily and include fresh fruits, salads, leafy green vegetables, curd, in your diet. Ask your doctor to prescribe Vitamin B-Complex and Vitamin C.

Q. I want to do my facial at home with multani mitti face pack and apricot scrub. Please tell me what order they should be used. I have oily skin.

A. For a home facial, you should first cleanse your skin, with face wash for oily skin. Then, apply the scrub and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Wash off with plain water. Do not apply the scrub on pimples, acne or rash. Keep some rose water in the fridge. Apply this on the face to tone the skin, using outward and slightly upward strokes on either side of the face. Pat the skin briskly with the rose water soaked cotton wool pads. Mix multani mitti with rose water and lemon juice into a paste and apply on the face. Wash it off when it dries.

Q4. I have very dry feet and cracked heels. Please give me a solution.

Apply til oil before bath on feet. Immediately after bath, apply a cream while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture. For cracked heels, give the feet a one-week treatment. At night, before retiring, soak the feet in warm water for about 20 minutes, after adding coarse salt. With the help of pumice stone rub the heels gently, in order to remove the dead cells. Avoid metal scrubbers. After washing the feet, apply a good cream, massaging it into the skin. Then apply it generously on the heels. Bandage the heels with clean cloth, then wear cotton socks and go to sleep. This way, the cream will remain on the heels and soften the skin. Repeat this every night for one week. Special preparations for the heels are also available, which may have an antiseptic effect too and prevent infections.

Q. I have very thin lips. How to make them look thicker?

For thin lips, a lip pencil should be used to draw the lip line a little above and below the upper and lower lips. Then fill in with colour, using a lip brush. The colour of the lip pencil should be a shade darker than the lipstick. Light colours and lip gloss would make the lips look fuller.

Q6. How to make my face clear of pimple marks?

Mix rice powder with curd and very little turmeric (haldi) and use as a facial scrub once or twice a week. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with tiny circular movements, especially on the marks. Do not apply on pimples, acne or rash. Leave on for a few minutes and then wash off with water. Mix honey and lemon juice in equal quantities and apply daily on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes with plain water. Twice a week, apply face mask. Mix 3 teaspoons oats with one teaspoon each of honey, curd and lemon juice, or egg white. Apply on the entire face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after half an hour. For pits (tiny holes) in the skin, we recommend Veg Peel clinical treatments.