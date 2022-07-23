You may feel that healthy, lustrous, thick hair is difficult to achieve. This is more so if your hair is fine and becomes limp in no time. What one needs is awareness of hair type, the kind of treatment it needs and how you can make it look healthy and thick. For healthy hair, the body must be in a state of good health. Hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the blood stream. That is why both nutrition and good blood circulation are extremely vital to healthy hair.

The hair also needs external nourishment. There are many natural ingredients that actually nourish the hair and also add body and strength. Some of these are easily available at home, like yoghurt, lemon juice, vegetable oils, egg and so on. The nature and texture of the hair determine the ingredients that should be used. For instance, greasy hair would benefit by applying lemon juice and egg white. Both would help to cleanse, reducing oiliness and adding body to the hair.

Protein actually adds density to the hair, because it coats the hair and creates more volume. Applying egg or curd half an hour before shampoo adds volume. The white of the egg has a powerful cleansing action too. Applied on the hair, egg coats the hair shaft and adds thickness, shine and body. Beat an egg with a little milk to form a thickish consistency and apply it on the hair. After half an hour, rinse the hair well with water. Add a few drops of eau-de-cologne to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse to get rid of unpleasant odour.

Henna also has the ability of coating each hair shaft, thus adding strength, thickness and density to the hair. It leaves the hair healthy, clean, thick and shiny. Adding ingredients like yogurt and egg to the henna paste not only prevents dryness, but also helps to add volume to the hair.

Hair styling products can weigh the hair down. They should not be used on fine, limp hair, or during the rainy season. Use less shampoo when you wash your hair and then use a hair rinse. Or, apply a few drops of hair serum. If you apply conditioner, use less quantity and apply in the middle and the ends. Avoid applying conditioner on the roots and scalp of oily hair. After shampoo, wrap the hair in a towel and let it soak up moisture.

Sometimes, cutting the hair shorter, or having a blunt cut, makes the hair look as if it has more body. Changing your parting to one side also helps to add body instantly. Holding the hair up, while blow drying, is also said to make hair look thicker. Or, comb all the hair to one side, blow dry the hair and then comb the hair to the other side and repeat the blow drying. You can also bend down and blow-dry the hair upside down, brushing the hair from back to front. It is particularly convenient if the hair is short. Curling the hair also helps to add more body. You can use curling tongs or curlers and allow the hair to turn out. This also adds body to the hair. Another way of making the hair look thicker is to crimp it near the roots.

As is well known, a little back-combing or back brushing helps to make the hair appear thicker. To make the volume last the back brushed areas can be sprayed. However, a word of warning…..too much back combing can be harsh on the hair.