Hair that is naturally curly can become frizzy during the Monsoons, due to excess moisture in the air. Dry hair is porous and absorbs moisture from the air. This makes the hair swell and become curly and frizzy. Apart from hereditary factors, hair that has been repeatedly coloured, dyed, permed or bleached can become frizzy. Frizzy or curly hair is usually a cause of despair. It cannot be left open and hairstyling can also pose a problem. So can reducing the look of the hair. The first thing one wants to know is what causes frizz.

Hair that is naturally frizzy lacks protein and moisture. Chemical damage is a common cause of frizzy hair. Hair that has been repeatedly coloured, dyed, permed or bleached can become dry and damaged, leading to frizz. Long term exposure to chlorinated water, excessive use of hair dryers and even some hairdressing products can lead to frizzy hair. So can washing the hair with very hot water.

So, how can we control frizz? If the hair is dry and damaged, use a mild shampoo. Apply very little shampoo and rinse well with water. After shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, massaging it lightly into the hair. Leave on for 2 minutes and rinse off with plain water. You can also apply a conditioner or hair serum that can be left on. Nowadays, the new buzzword is serum and hair serums are very popular. Very little of the product should be used. It may be applied lightly into the hair with the fingers. Or, take very little and spread over both palms. Then smooth the palms over the hair. Another easy way of improving frizzy hair is to take 2 drops of a light vegetable oil, like sunflower oil. Put it on your palms and rub the palms lightly together, so that the oil spreads over both palms. You can smooth the palms over the hair. Or, take the ends of the hair in your palms and scrunch them. Do the same with the rest of the hair, going upwards from the ends. This works better on dry hair. Leave the oil on.

Another simple solution is to mix some water with hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair and then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.

Deep conditioning treatments would also help. Once a week, mix together one egg, one tablespoon coconut oil, the juice of a lemon and one teaspoon pure glycerin. These ingredients should be well mixed. You can use an egg beater if you like. Massage this well into the scalp and apply on the hair too. Wear a plastic shower cap and keep on for an hour, before washing the hair.

Once or twice a week heat pure coconut oil and apply on the scalp and hair. Then do the hot towel wrap.

Avoid hot water during shampoo. Rinsing the hair with cool water helps frizzy hair. Hot water can actually increase the frizz.

After shampoo, avoid rubbing the hair. Just wrap a towel around the head and let it soak up water.

Avoid using a hair dryer every time you wash your hair. Let the hair dry naturally sometimes. Avoid brushing the hair. Use a wide-toothed comb or finger-dry the hair.

If you do use a hair dryer at home, use a big round brush. Divide the hair into sections. Pin them up and dry one section at a time. Blow in a downward direction. Using the dryer over the hair can cause more frizz.