N ow that your wardrobe is equipped with winter essentials, it is time to update the party wear and prepare yourself for the Christmas and New Year bashes. To assist you with your year-end shopping, Guardian 20 brings to you this list of apparel collections that were launched specially ahead of the holiday season.

Steele

Steele has launched its exclusive “Cruise Collection” for men to complement the year-end celebrations. This richly textured and quietly casual collection from Steele includes styles that are classic yet simple, perfect for the party-ready gentleman. The brand has showcased richly textured fabrics in their collection that elevate basic attires, by adding romantic embellishments and decorative embroideries to them. The collection has also given a new twist to classic cuts, with styling and tailoring upgrades. The team of designers has kept this collection quite casual, by working with staples of an average menswear wardrobe, but infusing those with brighter tones and crisp tailoring.

Tisch

Nothing says holiday season like the Christmas ensembles. Tisch’s latest holiday collection, which has an array of colourful outfits, is a special Christmas offering by the brand. From sharply cut pantsuits to dresses, the collection exudes newness. Each piece is an exploration of clean, linear lines with celestial motifs. It features a selection of garments in wide-ranging colour palette, from lavender and pink to wine.

Crimsoune Club

Crimsoune Club’s fall/winter collection is all set to hit the market. This emerging fashion brand offers an array of apparels for both men and women. The brand itself has become a byword for style and functionality. Its latest collection fits every mood and can appeal to varied tastes and sensibilities. The primary focus here is on natural themes and tones, which is why a major chunk of the collection is made using natural fibres. Right from chic formals to smart casuals, this line has something for everyone.

Pooja Shroff

Designer Pooja Shroff recently launched her latest collection called “Elysium”. This holiday-season line is all about colour and vibrancy. Tangerine, powder rose, ash rose, sac beige, ivory and black are among the predominantly used colours here. Another highlight is the elegant combination of pearls and threads. The texture manipulation of fabrics like silks, organzas and tules is also noteworthy. Handmade tassels and edgings have been delicately hand-stitched on to the garments to add more finesse. The collection is filled with modern and eclectic silhouettes in a vivid colour palette.

Karishma Deepa Sondhi

For the Christmas season, Karishma Deepa Sondhi has brought out a collection called “Inaayat”. The line consists of fitted drapes and layers which symbolise the nuances and complexities that have come to define a woman, from childhood to adulthood as she embraces her sensuality. Silks layered with hand embroidered motifs, classic drapes with a new perspective and rare colours that draw elegant attention are some of the defining points of this collection. The new line also includes cocktail dresses, jumpsuits and crop-top shirts.

House of Sunil Mehra

This Christmas, ditch the basics and try something new and unique with the House of Sunil Mehra. The brand is known for its distinctive approach towards fashion, and it recently launched its exclusive collection of knitted ties, shirts and scarves for men. Their hand-knitted sock tie in red, among the highlights of the line, can be used with equal aplomb in both formal and informal settings. For those bored of whites and blacks, the label’s 100% cotton shirts with their retro look are just ideal for Christmas parties. Modern men love colours just as much as women do. And there are plenty of colourful offerings up for grabs in this line. The fashionable and luxury unisex scarves by the brand, made of cashmere, wool and silk, look chic and trendy and can keep you warm. The winter scarves collection comes in varied patterns like polka dots, paisleys, florals and more.