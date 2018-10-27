To celebrate different flavours of India, iTV network organised the first-ever NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Food Conclave to honour India’s top food entrepreneurs and aficionados on October 26 at The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi.

The NewsX-TSG Food Conclave was a daylong event, which aimed to appreciate the contributions of those front-runners who have done tremendous work in the food and hospitality sectors.

On the occasion, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Promoter, iTV Network, said, “India has always been a food loving country and there has been an immense contribution of food connoisseurs towards the food and beverage industry, with NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Food Conclave, we would like to put the spotlight on trailblazers from the food industry while looking closely at scientific and technological advancements in the food and processing industry in recent times. Also, we would like to honour these highly-skilled experts of the industry.”

The inaugural session at the conclave, “Kitchens of Kings & Queens”, was led by members of royal families from across the country. The panellists including Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh, Rajkumari Alka Rani Singh of Pratapgarh, Tikka Rani Shailja Katoch of Kangra-Lambagraon and Shradha Akka Nikam of Kolhapur—who talked about which cuisines were famous in different parts of the country, especially in rajgharanas (royal families).

There were live cooking demonstrations, with the panellists preparing authentic delicacies straight from the royal kitchens. Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh took centre stage and gave a live demonstration preparing Kadak Masala Maas. Another demonstration was given by Shraddha Alka Nikam of Kolhapur who prepared Bharleli Kombadi, which is a dish central to Maharashtrian cuisine.

Speaking about one of the most loved Indian dishes, Chaat, Rajkumari Alka Rani Singh of Pratapgarh said that the now immensely popular street food (Chaat) was consumed to digest the heavy food which used to be cooked in rajgharanas.

Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhaisrorgarh said, “Food is a reflection of culture. It’s all about how you present it.”

The esteemed guests also participated in a rapid-fire round where they were asked about their favourite food, whether they like tea or coffee, whether they were a morning or evening person.

Besides the discussion on food and the various techniques with which it is prepared in different parts of the country, the event also witnessed BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari gracing the occasion and sharing his food stories. Manoj Tiwari talked about traditional Indian cuisine, which is much loved in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He also expressed his fondness for the Bihari delicacy Litti Chokha. Tiwari then took the opportunity to walk up to the open kitchen and prepared Khichadi in his very own style. He also cracked some political jokes and kept the audience entertained by singing a couple of Bhojpuri songs.