Acne is one of the most common skin conditions. It occurs mainly during adolescence, when the body goes through hormonal activity. Acne usually leaves deep scars. That is why it is so important to treat the condition in good time and prevent it from spreading.

Hormonal activity leads to over-activity of the oil-producing glands of the skin, making it prone to clogged pores, blackheads, spots, pimples and acne. Reducing oiliness and removal of blackheads are important aspects of preventive and corrective care for acne.

Avoid washing the face with soap and water too frequently, as it disrupts the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin. The face should be washed with a medicated soap only twice a day, morning and night. Avoid the use of oily creams and moisturizers. If there is dryness of the skin, it is usually a superficial dryness of the outermost layer. To relieve dryness, add a pinch of turmeric to two teaspoons yogurt and apply, washing off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Reducing oiliness of the skin is an essential part in the prevention and treatment of acne. Astringents help to tighten the pores and reduce oiliness. An astringent lotion may be used after cleansing. Lemon juice and rose water have an astringent effect. Grated cucumber or cucumber juice can also be applied on the skin for an astringent effect. Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off. Tomato juice can also be applied. Astringent lotion or skin tonic for oily skin may also be available at cosmetic stores.

If there are blackheads, a facial scrub should be used on the blackhead-prone areas. However, scrubs should not be applied on acne, pimples or rash. Mix rice powder with rose water. Apply it on the areas with blackheads daily. Rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash off with water. This can be done after cleansing in the morning.

Sandalwood paste can be applied on the acne eruptions. Or, mix sandalwood with a little rose water and apply on the entire face. Wash off with plain water after 20 to 30 minutes.

Other ingredients may also help. Mix together one teaspoon cinnamon powder, half teaspoon methi seed powder and a few drops of honey. Apply it only on the acne and leave on for a couple of hours, or even overnight.

A paste of fresh methi leaves can also be applied on the skin. Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off with water.

Or, take a handful of neem leaves and simmer on very low fire in 4 cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain and use the water to wash the face. Make a paste on the leaves and apply on the face.

Here are some tips:

Do not pick or squeeze blackheads, pimples and acne.

Keep your hair away from the face.

Wash your pillow covers and face towel daily in warm soapy water, after adding 2 teaspoons Savlon antiseptic solution

In warm humid weather, wash the face often with plain water, to wash away the sweat.

Exercising regularly helps. It also helps in reducing stress, which can trigger off or aggravate acne.

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, whole grains and curd in your daily diet.

Medicated cleansers and topical preparations are available for acne. So seek professional care in good time, to avoid extensive scarring.