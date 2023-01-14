The back is very rich in oil glands. That is why it is prone to blackheads, spots, pimples and acne. Actually, blackheads lead to acne. Dandruff can also cause acne on the back. In fact, a severe condition of acne on the back is referred to as “bacne.” Acne can also occur on the shoulders and upper arms, especially when there is dandruff.

Pay extra attention to the back while bathing. Use a long-handled brush, loofah, or a rough washcloth to scrub the back and shoulders gently while bathing. This keeps the pores clean. Clogged pores can lead to blackheads and pimples.

Like facial scrubs, a body scrub also works wonders. Make one at home by mixing rice flour with curd and pinch of turmeric. Apply the mixture and rub gently on the skin on back, shoulders and upper arms. Apply it on the long handled brush and use the brush on the back. Then wash off with water. This helps to remove dead cells, making the skin clearer and brighter. Scrubs help to dislodge and discourage blackheads. You can also apply the ready-to-use scrubs that are available.

Here are some home packs for the body acne. Get help to have them applied on the back:

For acne, pimples and spots, mix cinnamon powder with lemon juice and few drops of honey. Apply directly only on the eruptions. Leave on for one hour. Sandalwood paste may also be applied on the pimples and acne. For pimples and oily back, mix multani mitti with sandalwood, rose water and lemon juice into a paste. Apply three times a week on the back and other acne prone areas. Wash off when dry.

Simmer a handful of neem leaves on a very low fire in 6 cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves. Apply on acne prone areas on the back and shoulders. The water can be used for rinsing the body. Neem contains organic sulphur compounds, with powerful healing actions.

For acne marks, mix 1 egg white, 2 tablespoons curd, 2 teaspoon each fuller’s earth, one teaspoon honey and 1/8 teaspoon baking soda. Apply this on the back and wash it off after 20 minutes. Cleanses and improves texture.

In case of dryness and marks, squeeze lemon juice into a bowl. Add a cup of milk and one teaspoon glycerine. Stir well and apply. Let it stay for half an hour. Apply on the back and other parts of the body. Wash it off after half an hour.

To minimize acne scars, mix 4 teaspoons oats with one teaspoon each of curd and lemon juice. Add pinch of turmeric. Apply it on the areas with scars and wash off when it dries.

Or, mix besan (gram flour) with curd and pinch of turmeric. The paste should be thick and should not drip. Apply it half an hour before your bath.

In cases of severe acne, wash pillow covers and towel daily in warm soapy water, after adding 2 teaspoons antiseptic solution, like Savlon, to the water.