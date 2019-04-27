Sub-compact SUVs are the flavour of today’s times and by a long way. Every car buyer wants one and it is natural for auto companies to gather a footprint in this very popular segment. Till some time ago Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was a clear leader here but the arrival of good looking and feature rich offerings like the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV 300 has made things more interesting. Surprisingly country’s second largest car maker Hyundai didn’t’ have a presence in this very lucrative segment but that’s until now. Recently, the Korean major unveiled the Venue to the Indian audience for the very first time that in fact coincided with the world premiere of the car held at the New York Auto show. The India reveal was done in a never before seen way onboard a cruise liner from Mumbai to Goa to make it one of the standout events seen in the Indian Auto Industry for a long time.

Design

In terms of the way it has been designed, the Venue plays the part of an SUV really well. The stance is pretty sporty and despite being smaller than 4 metres in length the car looks well proportioned. On the front the car gets a mesh pattern grille that I think will have the opinion divided. However, the unique combination of sleek projector headlamps and DRLs just below them in a separate housing looks quite cool. Many other characteristic SUV traits are there which includes skid plates, body cladding, square shaped wheel arches and roof rails. The 16-inch alloy wheels are one of the visual highlights on the exterior. The Venue also gets projector type fog lamps, chrome laden door handles and shark fin antenna. The quirky looking LED tail lamps also add to the style quotient of the car.

Interiors

Just like any other car from Hyundai, the Venue too is loaded with features, some of which are segment first. These include a wireless charger, air purifier and an Arkamys sound system. In addition to this the Venue gets an electric sunroof, cruise control, climate control, cooled glove box and rear AC vents. Ergonomics are good too and you find many storage spaces to store things all around the cabin. The seats are comfortable and the dash gets some uniquely designed AC vents. However, the quality of plastics at some places on the dash and door feels a bit inferior. On the second row there’s good knee room and headroom but the car isn’t very wide which means having a third passenger on the second row might be bit of a squeeze. Hyundai hasn’t officially revealed the numbers but by the looks of it the boot space looked quite generous.

Connectivity

Hyundai is calling the Venue India’s first truly connected car so clearly for them the 8-inch touch screen system is the biggest attraction on the car. Called “Blue Link” it has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by an eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from a global artificial intelligence company. This technology has been introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 are India specific. Compatible with Apple car and Android Auto this system amongst other things facilitates a remote start and can also control door, climate, horn and light functions. It also tells you real-time traffic information along with notifying you about vehicle theft or its whereabouts. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services.

Engine

Venue will be the first Hyundai model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed DCT technology. This gearbox will be mated to a 1.0 litre turbo engine that gives a maximum power of 120 PS. This is the most powerful engine of the lot and Hyundai says the transmission has been subjected to rigorous durability tests for ensuring high gear strength and better clutch friction. In addition there are two more engine options, a 1.2 litre petrol that churns out 83 PS and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 1.4 litre diesel engine that has peak power of 90 PS and comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Unlike a lot of other cars from Hyundai the Venue misses out on a diesel automatic option. Mileage figures have still not been revealed by the company.

Verdict

Hyundai has given the Venue everything to make sure it changes the game in this very competitive segment. Of course, we’re yet to drive the car, and more importantly see how it is priced and those are two crucial factors. Hyundai says the car has been tested and evaluated at the most demanding conditions across the length and breadth of India to ensure it exceeds customers’ expectations in drivability and performance. Of course road side assistance and good safety features like 6 airbags are a given and that only means you’re going to be spoilt for choices when you decide to buy a small SUV.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars