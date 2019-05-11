The popularity of Chhota Bheem among kids is well known. It all started with the television series created by Rajiv Chilaka which premiered on Pogo TV, back in the years 2008. Since then Chohota Bheem has become a household name and the character’s popularity has paved way for an entire movie franchise. Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka is the latest addition to the franchise. This is the first time a Chhota Bheem film is going to get a 3D release. And as the title suggests the film revolves around Kung Fu and aptly so it is set in China. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films and will be available in Hindi as well as English.

In Kung Fu Dhamaka, Bheem travels all the way to China to participate in the annual martial arts competition organized by the Chinese emperor. According to Chilaka, the idea of making a Chhota Bheem film on Kung Fu came to him when during a survey he learned about the popularity of Kung Fu amongst the kids. Out of the many themes floated amongst the kids during the survey it was Kung Fu that topped the list. It was enough to convince Chilaka to make a film around it. A unique aspect of Kung Fu Dhamaka is that it features a song sung and performed by the noted Punjabi singer Daler Mehandi who has lent his voice for the very first time for any cartoon character movie.

Chilaka under the banner of his brand Green Gold Animation is trying hard to carve a new niche for animation films in India. Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka employs cutting edge visuals to create an immersive experience for the young viewers. However, it somewhere pales in comparison to the powerful visuals and soundscape that Chilaka’s previous film, Hanuman vs Mahiravana, had offered. A noticeable shortcoming with Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka is that the quality of visuals is somewhat inconsistent. The animation quality that we witness during the first 40 odd minutes of the film is rather weak in comparison to the latter sequences which offer much richer quality. But it is only a minor slipup. For, the film does indeed make one appreciate the progress that animation films are making in India. While there is still a long way to go before we can match the visual mastery of Hollywood there is no denying that we are moving in the right direction.