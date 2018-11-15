Pet Fed, India’s biggest pet festival, is finally arriving in December and January at Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Pet Fed aims to give pet parents and pet lovers, a unique opportunity to spend a quality weekend with our furry friends.

Spread over 3 acres of area, the festival will witness numerous activities ranging from security dog show, discover dogs zone, fashion show and a dedicated cat zone to off-leash area, dog agility, play area and temptation alley. Pet owners will also get to explore innovations in pet care, in the form of products and services from across India and abroad. The festival is open for people who don’t have pets too, they can come and be around thousands of furry friends and get lots of puppy love.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshay Gupta, Founder, Pet Fed mentioned, “We are excited and enthralled to witness the excitement in all three cities. Our pets give their entire lives to us, it’s time we give them these two days. So, our main goal is to ensure that the pets enjoy themselves thoroughly. As always, we want to encourage adoption of Indie pets and in order to push that, the entry for the people coming with Indie pets will be completely free.”

“India is full of pet lovers like us. This is the cutest festival that just cannot be missed. Pet Fed’s larger than life ambience will make you forget all your worries and consume you into the love for pets that we all live for”, commented Dino Morea, Bollywood celebrity and entrepreneur, who is also an investor in Pet Fed.

Here is the entire schedule of the festival and the tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

1st & 2nd December, 2018

Manpho Grounds (Manyata Tech Park)

Delhi

15th & 16th December, 2018

NSIC Grounds, Okhla

Mumbai

19th & 20th January, 2019

MMRDA Grounds, BKC