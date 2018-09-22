The ES 300h was one of the first Lexus cars to enter India when the Japanese luxury brand made its debut here last year. From then on the company has managed a build a healthy portfolio of cars that include everything from hybrid sedans to crossovers to big muscle fuel guzzling SUVs. Now the ES 300h is back in a brand new generation and the company has launched it at an ex-showroom price of Rs 59.13 lakh. In its seventh generation the hybrid sedan has grown when it comes to dimensions and also with respect to design as well as features it offers. There couldn’t have been a better place than the Yamuna Expressway to experience what the latest from Lexus in India has to offer and we did exactly that on a warm monsoon afternoon.

Looks

This new ES takes things to a new level when you compare it to the previous generation. There are a lot of design traits that make this car look similar to the flagship Lexus sedan the LS 500h. It has a longer and lower stance with distinctive design elements starting with the latest iteration of the brand’s signature spindle grille. The vertical pattern on the grille however gives it the exclusivity when compared to the LS flagship or the LC Coupe. The headlamps and tail lamps both get LED and distinct shapes of their own. The L-shaped daytime running LEDs stand out. The car is built on the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform and that had made the hood longer and the shoulder line long and uninterrupted. Both the A-pillar and C-pillar are more sharply tilted now and that make the ES look longer than it actually is. The alloys add more beauty to the profile but the spoiler looks a bit misplaced on a car like this.

Interiors

The cabin of this new generation Es 300h speaks of a lot of quality. The front seats with leather upholstery are nice and comfortable and can be heated as well as ventilated. The 12.3-inch multi-information display offers a host of options including navigation and is controlled via a touchpad located between the front seats. The fully digital instrument cluster also adds value while the signature analogue clock finds a place inside this cabin as well. There’s the 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system that takes the in-cabin experience to a high. And along with this the car also gets wireless charging and ambient illumination. The traction control and driving mode switches are oddly placed just above the instrument cluster and could take some time in getting used to. The interiors feature four colour schemes and three types of trim giving you a lot of options of how your cabin can be personalised. The wheelbase has gone up, which translates into more interior space. The second row gets its own climate control, curtains and heated seats. The armrest here is loaded with buttons to control everything from the infotainment system to rear windshield curtain. The boot can be opened and more importantly closed by placing your feet under it and it can also be closed by pressing a button.

Engine

The new ES 300h is powered by a Euro 6 compliant new hybrid electric system coupled with a 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine both combining to deliver a maximum power of 214 bhp. This has made the car more powerful than before. But more importantly because of the hybrid system Lexus says the car can deliver an impressive fuel efficiency of 22.37 kmpl. What contributes to that is the Auto Glide Control which decelerates as if coasting in neutral when the accelerator pedal is released. A speed of 0-100 kmph is achieved in 8.9 seconds while the car attains a top speed of 180 kmph. At low speeds the car can be driven exclusively in the EV mode in case you’re looking for a silent and zero emission drive. The CVT gearbox performs its duty in smooth manner and also comes with paddle shifts. You can also switch between the Normal, Eco & sport modes. The hybrid system too responds well to your needs and car turns surprisingly sporty at times, something you don’t really expect from hybrid systems. Despite the ES now being heavier than before, the system is able to carry the weight pretty well.

Ride & handling

The length notwithstanding, the ES handles pretty well. Active cornering Assist helps in achieving their desired line on winding roads and sharp turns. It also makes a difference that batteries are placed under the rear seat making the centre of gravity lower. The V-brace behind the rear seats also provides taut handling. Stability is at its peak and so is the ride quality as the suspension worked well for cemented Yamuna expressway we drove on. And not that this one does not provide a silent cabin, still Lexus has taken enough steps like Quiet air intake and hybrid acoustics to give you a suitable environment when it comes to NVH levels. The ES 300h also features a class leading 10 airbags along with Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and an Anti-theft system.

Verdict

The company has been quick to get this one to India as the global debut of the car took place just about 5 month ago in Beijing. And it has priced it well to take on some competition from its more fancied European rivals. But there are many things that make this one stand out, including the fantastic design and the efficient hybrid system. And if you do decide to buy this one, the car will be delivered to you in signature Lexus style—arriving on a flatbed with a full tank of fuel, and delivered in an event crafted by Lexus based on their knowledge of the guest.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars