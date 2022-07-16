The Burj al Arab is one of Dubai’s most celebrated attractions and odds are that you’ll drive past it on your Dubai explore route.

Only a few get to experience what it’s like inside Burj Al Arab. You can’t just walk up here unless you are staying at least a night, but you can certainly go on a ticketed tour for a sneak peek inside. I am fascinated by the standing of this 7-star property and decide to see for myself what next-level luxury can be like!

With my daughter in tow, I take a cab to the wing of the stunning Jumeirah beach hotel, situated close to the Burj al Arab where we are greeted warmly. A quick check-in (AED 249 per person) and welcome drink later a buggy drives us to the exclusive entrance of the Burj al Arab tour. A butler and hostess greet us with rose water, dates, tea and a tour overview.

DESIGN

I am in awe as I walk past the lobby and I as I Look up, I see one of the world’s tallest atriums with a height of 180 m (590 ft) in a honeycomb-style grid. The design is brought to life by a colourful aquarium and a tranquil and enchanting water feature, but at set intervals a 32 m water column rises skyward from the low pool to the peak of the atrium. The illumination on the droplets that fall back down enhances a dash of fairy-tale. As I make my way towards the elevator and I see Swarovski crystals (21,000 is what we are told) sparkle from the ceiling. I must confess that the interior is stunning when it comes to the use of colour. Next The express elevator takes us up to the 25th floor and as we go up, I can’t help but admire bird’s-eye visions of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah.

THE ROYAL SUITE

Most lavish suites like the Royal are on two floors. As we knock on the door as tutored, a butler courteously greets us in. This suite, has housed several celebrities over the years. Now it’s completely reserved for Inside Burj al Arab tours only. The prodigious staircase is quite the show stopper. The ground floor has a vibrant living room, a reserved dining area and an office that can be transformed into another bedroom. But the most outstanding rooms are the king and queen on the first floor. Yellow reigns supreme, fire being the brightest and strongest of four elements. Yellow and red tones and a rotating bed for the King while yellow and pink tones as well as a comfy Majlis room for the Queen. Prosperity is an understatement when it comes to the Royal Suite where even the sprays are smeared with 24-carat gold.

HIGHLIGHTS

The next halt on the tour is dining fantasy… my daughter Akanksha loves this interactional illusion menu as the dishes enchantingly appear on the press of a button. Yes, even the 24-gold cappuccino. After eating to our eye’s content, we are offered a cup of Arabic coffee and a fresh seedless date (I take two). We move around checking out the model of the hotel, samples of the fabrics used in the rooms and learn about the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, architect Tom Wright and interior designer Khuan Chew. Other exhibits emphasize some of the notable stunts that have taken place at the helipad. It’s where Tiger Woods teed off, where Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played a game of tennis and where kite surfer Nick Jacobsen jumped off it with his kite board. I also absorb about the fish and turtle hospital that’s sheltered at the basement. Each year, this refuge cares for over two hundred saved turtles.

CHILL ZONE

The tour ends at the well-appointed boutique where Akanksha ends up by buying a mug souvenir and begs me to buy the exorbitantly priced pictures that the photographer has clicked, it’s not every day that we visit a place like this she insists. We have access to the UMA sky deck as a part of the tour but I have made a reservation at SAL, their beach side dining. Akanksha is keen on a truffle pizza that she’s seen on Instagram and I think the food is great and the views are stunning. When we are ready to go, a buggy driver gives us a ride back to the welcome centre in the trolly.

(Awarded the “Best food writer in the country” by the Indian culinary forum, WACS and the Ministry of Tourism, Rupali Dean writes on food and travel.)