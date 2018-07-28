Delhi is a hub of restaurants offering gastronomic experiences from around the world. One cuisine that has found appreciation in India in recent times is Japanese. It offers an extensive variety of delicacies, and sushi, a traditional Japanese dish has become a huge favourite among food lovers. However, there still remains so much more to explore within Japanese cuisine. So if you to want to treat yourself to a full-fledged meal from a typically Japanese kitchen, visit any of these restaurants across Delhi that are known for serving authentic Japanese dishes.

Akira Back

J.W. Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 4,500

Akira Back is a contemporary Japanese restaurant in Delhi, offering culinary masterpieces that highlight the seasonality of ingredients and unique flavour profiles from Japan. The luxury dining venue’s menu is loaded with a dynamic combination of cold and hot small plates served in multiple courses. Their signature dishes include Ahi Tuna Pizza, a crispy base with umami sauce covered in thin slices of tuna, white truffle oil and a beautiful garnish; Rock Shrimp, a bowl of fresh shrimp evenly balanced with flavours and heated with homemade Kochujang Aioli etc. A vegetarian delight on offer here is Edamame Risotto, a medley of mixed sautéed mushroom, butter yuzu shoyu sauce and white truffle oil. Their beverage menu consists of a selection of handcrafted cocktails along with a distinct list of wine, beer and spirits.

Fuji

Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 2,000

This restaurant sets itself apart in terms of providing authentic Japanese dining experience. From the menu and food presentation to décor and seating style, everything at Fuji is according to Japanese traditions. The menu consists of a variety of Nigiri and Makimono Sushis; Agedeshi, which is tofu deep-fried in soy broth sauce; Tempura plates etc. Some highly savoury dishes from the menu include Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Prawn and Cucumber Ebi-Kyu Maki among many others. Their dessert section is also unique—Fried Ice Cream, Black Sesame Ice Cream and Wasabi Ice Cream are among the items on offer. The minimalist aesthetics of the décor do justice to the peaceful ambience of the venue, which is suitable for having a wholesome Japanese feast.

The Fatty Bao

Sangam Courtyard, R.K. Puram, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,800

A big hit among food aficionados, The Fatty Bao is known for its pan-Asian offerings. The restaurant’s menu features classic Japanese dishes like Chasu Ramen; The Fatty Oysters, broiled with mushrooms, soy and chorizo; Miso Cod, Hamachi Carpaccio; Wasabi Prawns; Salmon and Dill Sushi; Brie Tempura; Fatty Pho; Muay Thai; Dragon Roll etc. The “Asian Gastro Bar” has an impressive drinks menu, too, including The Fatty Sour, a blend of fresh raspberries, whisky and lime; Wow Ming, a combination of gin, Martini Rosso, thyme, grapefruit syrup, lime and tonic among many others. The interior of the restaurant is vibrant and colourful, which gives the venue a lively ambience. Rooftop dining option is also available at the venue.

Sakura

The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 5,000

Sakura is one of the best places to devour Japanese food in Delhi. The luxury-dining restaurant is dedicated to treating its customers with real Japanese flavours by using exotic ingredients for preparing the dishes. The menu includes an array of Sushi Rolls, Sashimi, soups, Ramen, rice dishes like Gohan, which is Japanese steamed sticky rice, broiled and grilled items like Chicken Teppanyaki and many other dishes. When here, one must try their Miso Soup which is one of the best items on the menu. They also serve diverse desserts. The highlight of the desserts menu is Matcha Ice Cream, a green-tea flavoured sweet dish that is cherished by the Japanese.