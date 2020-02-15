The advancement in technology and rise in social consciousness have affected our travel habits, thereby giving a push to trends like sustainable tourism, short trips and solo travelling.

​​Just like any other industry, trends are fast changing in the travel industry too. The landscape is evolving and fresh trends are on the way to replace the old ones. The year 2020 brings hosts of best holiday destinations for travellers to visit.

The year is set to be the cork in the world of travel. There is a never-ending travel bucket list as we enter not just a new year but a new decade. Our travel needs, behaviours, and wants continue to evolve. The world today, like the explorers themselves, does not sit still. 2020 will see travellers in the decision-making process; it can be massive to decide which corners of the world to visit. Half of the population is getting into ticket bookings three months prior as flight and train tickets will be expensive.

We have observed that the number of Indian travellers is increasing every year. International travel is no longer confined to the rich, as the middle class is also taking plunge more often. The budget carriers are also offering cheaper fares and direct connectivity to overseas locations like Singapore, the Maldives among others.

Travellers change from year to year, decade to decade, so do the travel trends that partake. Travel trends over recent years have included immersive travel, sustainable travel, multigenerational travel, and skip-gen travel.

More people want to travel, but few people have the time for a long trip, either due to familial responsibilities, work responsibilities, or just a lack of vacation days. Additionally, more people want to visit multiple destinations and be better travelled. How can they get what they want, with limited time and sometimes restricted cash? Tiny trips are the trending answer to this problem. Rather than getaway once per year, for ten days or two weeks, more travellers are getting away for two or three days at a time and taking more frequent trips as a result.

The start of a new decade provides the perfect opportunity for travellers to switch up how they see the world and embrace new travel trends. After all, with the development of technology and the rise of social consciousness about how our travel habits affect the world, it’s never been more essential to align how we plan to make trips around the UK and abroad with our growing sense of responsibility.

In today’s context, travellers want to engage and participate in local cultural activities. Enjoying local cuisine, exploring local places and stressing on a domestic experience are set to become some of the top traveller’s trends in 2020. Tomorrow’s traveller will be very different from today. In 2020 travelers will have different expectations, which will allow them to pursue their interests and seek out new experiences in a way they can only start to imagine.

Tourism is the industry that is probably doing the best at the moment. The years had passed when the only purpose of travelling was to return with as brown skin as possible. Today, travellers believe in adventure and authenticity. According to traveller experts, holidays are all about well-being, new experiences, and unusual activities.

The world can now see so many trends evolving in the tourism segment. The travellers have a keen interest in spending quality time with their loved ones, go to unheard places, and experience expeditions that are beyond exploration. Travellers, these days, are more interested in heading to extraordinary places and that too all season. Today the concept of travel by the season has become redundant and it is not just limited to summer or winter travel. People, of course, plan holidays depending on their work schedules—when they want to explore international locations over domestic trips depending on the time they have.

Another trend that has gained popularity is solo travelling. Travelling alone can be seen picking pace from the past few years in the travel industry. While some choose solo travelling over group travelling, most people travel solo because of the unavailability of their travel partners. Whatever be the reason, one thing is for sure that nothing is stopping solo travellers from hitting the road. Single holidays are unique as one can expect to meet people from different walks of life with their own experiences and stories to share.

The travel industry is still going strong and expected to be growing exponentially in the upcoming years as people are coming up with creative ideas. It’s the second-fastest-growing sector in the world, which is moving beyond luxury travel and is more focused on making memories.

The author is the founder and managing partner of Treehouse Hotels & Resorts