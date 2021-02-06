Jitesh Tilwani lists out 5 reasons why your Facebook ads don’t convert

Facebook ads stand out as the most preferred ad platform when anyone thinks of online advertising/Branding or awareness. More than 90% of Digital Marketers are claiming that they use Facebook ads for their clients.

Jitesh Tilwani, the founder of Examplad Media – a Digital Marketing agency whose one of the key services is Online advertising lists out for us the 5 common mistakes that online marketers make while creating an ad campaign and why those ad campaigns don’t convert and give the expected results or profits.

Clickbait Ads – This is the most used method and the most common method and also the first thing that any online marketer will think of “to create a thumbnail on which user will click on seeing”, this is biggest mistake because the motive of ad is not to just please your audience eye for a second but to convert your ad audience into your customer, if you are creating a click-worthy thumbnail make sure to provide product/service of customer satisfaction so that your ad clicks and ad money doesn’t end up as a waste and you convert your ad audience efficiently.

Selecting Wrong Objective – Facebook clearly asks for the Objective of your ad on the very first place, a marketer usually doesn’t give a thought on this basic step and by selecting a wrong Objective you may end up with not so good results and also you may miss other features of the proper objective. For example- if you choose objective as ‘Awareness’ it gives you the CTA button of “Learn More” and ‘Reach’ objective shows you a completely different set of CTA buttons.

Too much of text in Ad Image or thumbnail – This is the worst practice of keeping the ad image with too much of text in it, Facebook ad is visible on Facebook and when selected Instagram then on Facebook and Instagram both and usually ad is shown in middle of some posts or while someone is watching story so you have limited time to connect to the audience or customer may be approximately 5 seconds and in that 5 seconds you have to convert the customer, in this case too much of text can’t be read by the customer and that ad view is wasted. So ad image or thumbnail should always be minimal and it should depict the real value.

Targeting right people with wrong ad – if you have posted a video on your Facebook page or Instagram page and people are responding to it but then you’re running an ad with static images this is doing mistake intentionally. If you know very well that your target audience has responded to a video content than why not not to scale it up via ad ?

Use proper call-to-action Buttons – People often use correct buttons but on their click the landing often lands to different page for ex – ‘Learn More’ button should go to ‘About Page’ of the website and not the Homepage. ‘Sign up’ button should directly go to ‘Signup’ page and not a page where it again says to click sign up and then navigate.

