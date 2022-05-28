The Kitchen District welcomes you with a smile and a refreshing mocktail curated with their homemade spices and seasonal fruits.

Delhi is meant to be explored with a fork and knife as much as it is by foot. With top dining choices all over this city, you will find a unique spot at Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi where one can indulge in the taste of modern architecture and immerse yourself in the taste of traditional dishes from across the Indian-Subcontinent.

We were welcomed with a mocktail that was blended using basil and lemon to beat the scorching summer heat of Delhi and the first sip of this mocktail brought in the much-required relief from the heat.



While sipping through the mocktail one cannot miss the beautifully done decor with wooden flooring and a huge twisted light on the ceiling, giving it an elegant look for a perfect fine dining ambience. I must admit that this place becomes a perfect place for a date at night, while the afternoon has a more relaxed environment where you can have an office lunch or a get together with your friends and click some amazing Instagram worthy photographs.



Coming to the food, the restaurant boasts of having an extensive menu from across different regions of the Indian subcontinent, at the same time, it also provides a wide range of dishes from across the world. Be it Sushi, Chinese, Italian, or for that matter the Mediterranean, one gets everything here. I must also mention that they do have the most sought after woodfired pizza, which brings out the authentic taste of Pizzas from Italy.

However, we decided to go for the extensive menu from the Indian Subcontinent section for the afternoon lunch and to begin with the chef served us Aloo Tikki Chat and the north Indian famous Raj Kachori, topped with fresh curd and tangy chutney giving it the perfect taste of sweet and tanginess, taking us down the memory lane of the cramped roads of Old Delhi, where one gets to savour such dishes.



This was followed by some juicy and succulent momos from the land of Sikkim. Then came the Chicken Malai tikka, mutton galauti kebab and Dahi k Kebab. The kebabs were soft and juicy with some authentic spices curated especially by Chef Shubash Jana. The chef has kept the authentic Delhi taste intact in every preparation he presented to us.

The chef had also specially prepared the Tangra Noodles from the heart of Kolkata, that would take you to the streets of the city of joy. The tangy, spicy noodles were one of the favourites on my list of food for that afternoon.

The main course was served with Delhi’s Favourite butter chicken giving the authentic West Delhi taste, Muradabadi daal tadka, veg Kolhapuri, Paneer Lababdar, Ghost Nihari and Dum Biriyani. Showcasing almost every part of India, while keeping the taste authentic to the place the dish belongs to.

The show’s topper for the afternoon was the Dal Muradabadi which had the taste that literally took us back to the kitchens of a normal household in a small quaint village of Muradabad. However, despite being a five star, the prices on the menu have been kept such that everyone can afford to have the taste of some of the best delicacies from across the subcontinent. Hyatt Centric’s Kitchen District is located in close proximity of Delhi Metro’s Janakpuri station. The nearby district centre also adds to the aura of the restaurant.