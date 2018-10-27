Luxury multi-brand store Pitaraah in association with Sahil Kochhar, unveiled the designer’s debut haute couture collection 2018-19 “Zehen” with an exclusive fashion show, in the capital on 21 October.

An epitome of luxury and style, “Pitaraah” is a multi-designer store, housing some of the biggest names from the Indian fashion fraternity. The brainchild of founder Akhil Verma, the store spreads over 2,200 square feet in Delhi’s designer hub —Defence Colony.

Kochhar, is a Niche luxury—Pret-a-Couture Label specialising in unconventional textures and embroideries. The designer is known for his fresh and contemporary creations, fused with an old-world charm, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India and the artistry of our craftsmen.

Kochhar puts in a constant endeavour to shed light on India’s infinite, unsung and mystical treasures and rejuvenate India’s traditional arts and crafts to establish a lasting legacy through its modern interpretations. That is exactly the essence of his couture collection. It has brought alive his interpretation of paradise with reminiscing panoramic landscapes made of flowers and birds, layers of wide palms and lush jungle trees. The designer has translated these images into breathtaking creations. Whispy pastels act as the canvas for delicate appliqué, shimmering silver, and champagne beadwork. Tonal appliqué and ivory beads are shaped into motifs of birds, trees, bunches and florets to adorn the dresses.