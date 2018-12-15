Kompanero, a fine accessories brand unveiled its latest Autumn Winter collection. The brand has introduced an interesting mix of diverse designs for people with different personal styles and looks for the season. These bags are made from naturally tanned leather and are a modern reflection of traditional leather designs.

The collection includes ranges like Hawaiian, Sydney, Adventurer and more. The bags are stylish, durable and made for use throughout the year. The Hawaiian range is designed with handwoven leaves and flowers on leather and has been influenced by the colourful tropical gardens and environment. Whereas the Rainforest range is characterised by subtle prints etched in the leather, loosely inspired by the Amazon rainforest.

The Sydney range of the new A/W collection has been inspired by bohemian design elements and has been designed with hundreds of antique rivets on the front panel to arrange leather patches in a circular pattern. The collection also includes an Adventurer range with unique grained and bubbled textured leather and Love range that is dedicated to spreading the message of love and peace.

The Dome duffel is also a smart variation of a timeless design. The leather bags are made from naturally tanned leather and are hence environmental friendly.

