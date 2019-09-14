On 11 September, DLF Mall of India in Noida hosted an extravagant fashion show called Wedding Tales. This was the second edition of the event, which has been timed to coincide with the beginning of the wedding season in India.

These days, weddings are where the newest fashion trends are exhibited. So Wedding Tales displayed the best attires and jewellery designs that are trending now.

A gorgeous and versatile collection of bridal attires was exhibited at the fashion show organised here. Among the participants were big designer labels, such as Ritu Kumar, Meena Bazaar, Mohanlal Sons, Manyavar, Raisons, Satya Paul among many others. Also, Diamond Tree accessories complemented the bridal couture collection. Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall walked the ramp as the showstopper.

This fashion show was the finale of a 15-day wedding festival organised at the mall. Leading wedding-related brands also had an exciting lineup of activities planned for each day. The aim was to curate an inclusive experience for future brides and grooms and their families. An array of styling and makeup master classes were also organised here, with renowned names in the industry, such as Ami Patel, Chandini Singh, Nirja Dutt and more sharing their makeup knowhow. More than 2,000 people participated in these master classes. They returned home with tips on a variety of looks for the modern Indian bride.

Talking about Wedding Tales, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, said, “The response was so phenomenally high last year that we made it even larger this time. We wanted to create a platform for our consumers to look their best during all the wedding ceremonies and celebrations. DLF Mall of India is a one-stop shopping destination for the wedding season, offering a diverse collection from over 150 brands. It’s amazing to see how youngsters want to look their best and they are trying to understand trends from professionals. Wedding Tales not only gives the bride and groom, but the entire family an opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes during the season with the latest designs and collections from some of the top brands.”

As part of the wedding festival, a special pop-up bazaar, ‘La Boda’, was also set up here. It included products created by such top-tier brands as Ashima Leena, Doft Candles, Malini Ramani, Rani Pink, Rezon Luxury Silverware, Zariin Jewellery, etc.

Cherry Sahni, designer at Diamond Tree, said, “These days brides are looking for ethnic looks with a modern finish, and statement pieces which are light yet dramatic looking. We offer bespoke heirloom-worthy Polki diamond jewellery.” The brand’s jewellery has been worn by celebrities to the red carpets of Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Awards for four consecutive years.

Another well-known label present at the event was Mohanlal Sons. Its CEO, Mayank Mohan, said, “It was a pleasure to get a chance to present our curated collection to a live audience. With 138 years of experience, we are proud to have become the go-to brand for the premium consumer section, including several celebrated and famed patrons.”

About the collection showcased at the event, he said, “We have put our soul into crafting this collection with the objective of delivering the very best for everyone’s wardrobe. With finest fabrics weaved into intricate designs, we hope this collection was a delight for inspiration-seekers and design enthusiasts alike. From electrifying motifs confirming latest trends—be it side-cut kurta, tuxedo, or Modi jacket—all the way to handmade accessories and hand embroidery, this collection is specifically designed to offer the very best in men’s fashion essentials. We have plenty of options in Indian, Western and Indo-Western styles that cater to the celebratory mode and are good for everyday use. We also understand that every individual has a unique style and requirements, which is why all our products are customisable.”

Actress Sonnalli Seygall said that she loved the various aspects of wedding fashion showcased at the event. “It was such a beautiful event and the wedding collection was amazing. Not just what I wore, but all the pieces and jewellery in the show were beautiful. I liked how they thought of the entire family and friends of the brides and grooms as well,” she said.