Dr Noopur Jain, Founder and Consultant Dermatologist of Skinzest, Gurgaon, is one of the leading and most popular Dermatologist and Cosmetologist of Delhi NCR. She is credited with bringing Aesthetic Dermatology, Eyebrow microblading, various injectables for face sculpting, anti-ageing procedures, Lasers and Hair Loss Therapies to Gurgaon. Skin Zest is a renowned centre in Gurgaon to offer a wide range of dermatology, plastic surgery and anti ageing treatments. The centre not only offers the latest and most innovative cosmetic treatments and technologies, but provides a comfortable space for its clients to explore and understand about aesthetics and take an informed decision about their skin treatments.

Dr. Noopur Jain is one of the pioneers to bring in new technologies such as Dermafrac advanced facials and non surgical facelifts. She believes in the philosophy of “less is more” and tries to help her patients in becoming the best possible versions of themselves. Over the years she has strived hard to bring Science to the world of Beauty and has taken specialized training in Lasers and cosmetic procedures. She constantly updates her knowledge and techniques by attending seminars and conferences regularly. She has given lectures at various forums on Skin Care and anti ageing techniques. A keen learner and observer, she regularly addresses and interacts at leading seminars and conferences on dermatology around the world. Her patient listening skills and compassionate nature makes her patients feel extremely comfortable and at ease with her.