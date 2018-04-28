Linen Club, a premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store at South Extension, New Delhi on 25 April. The inauguration was done by Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon.

While launching the Store, Satyaki Ghosh—CEO, Domestic Textiles & Acrylic Fibre said, “We are delighted to launch our exclusive brand store at South Ex, Delhi. This store is our fourth exclusive brand outlet in Delhi. Linen being a natural and light fabric is best suited for Delhi’s climate and we have received great response from linen lovers in our existing stores. We are absolutely positive that the style connoisseurs of the city will welcome this latest store.”

Known as a style icon, Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon seemed elated during the launch. She said, “I am very happy to partner with Linen Club for the launch of its 162nd store in India. I am loving the beautiful designs from Linen Club which look both glamorous and comfortable.”

The new store showcases a wide range of pure linen and linen blends, printed and embroidered linen fabrics for men and women.Further,ready to wear shirts, trousers and accessories are also available. The store also offers beautiful linen sarees. The store is located at first floor, E-13, South Extension Part 2, New Delhi.