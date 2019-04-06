The three siblings Chandan (essayed by Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal (played by Maanvi Gagroo, and Chitvan (essayed by Amol Parashar) are back with yet another adventure in the much-awaited second season of TVF Tripling, created by Samir Saxena. This time around Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Gangtok are on the itinerary. One of major high points of the second season is a character called Prince Alexander, brilliantly played by Gajraj Rao. He is essentially a Nawab whom time seems to have forgotten. A place called Khurshid Manzil in Lucknow is his abode where his lives with his young wife (portrayed by Shweta Tripathi). It’s a ruinous palace that serves as a reminder of the times gone by. Despite his misfortunes he refuses to sell his artifacts which can bring some much wanted money. But who can blame him; for him these heirlooms represent what’s left of his family’s legacy. Parting with them is akin to death for him.

Often in a web series the entry of a new character is essential to the progression of the story. In the second season of TVF Tripling the aforementioned character of Nawab is introduced at just the right time and it serves this purpose brilliantly. The story’s trigger point is a bestselling book written by Chandan in which he innocuously makes a rather oblique remark about his brother-in-law’s weak libido but unfortunately it ends up bringing infamy to the brother-in-law as well as his royal family. Perturbed by the chaos created by the same, the brother-in-law disappears making his wife and Chandan’s sister Chanchal the primary suspect in the matter. If that’s not enough, the film adaptation of the book is already underway. An inconsolable Chanchal forces his brothers to join her in solving the mystery and help retrieve her husband. What ensues is an adventurous road trip from Jaipur to Lucknow to Kolkata to Gangtok. The journey as expected is punctuated by several memorable moments and encounters with colorful characters.

TVF has been a pioneer as far as the web is concerned. It’s noted for its youth centric content and the first season of Tripling was no different. The second season too has all the trademark qualities that have become associated with TVF. The writing is quirky, unconventional and honest. From parodying daily soaps to evoking Lucknow’s rich cultural tradition to questioning the existing norms, TVF Tripling Season 2 succeeds in presenting content that’s both edgy and relevant. If anything, the editing could have been tighter at some places. Also, some of the scenarios are a bit ludicrous to believe. But some solid acting, beautiful vistas, and cleverly written dialogues quickly force us to suspend our disbelief.