Daytime make-up has to be light, subtle and carefully done. This is because daylight is harsh and shows up make-up flaws. Do your make-up in the lighting in which you will be seen. If your office has fluorescent lighting as most offices do, your make-up should be applied in the same lighting.

If you have a clear skin, leave out foundation. After cleansing, apply a sunscreen with a built-in moisturizer. Then apply powder. Translucent powder, like a baby powder, is good. Avoid applying too much and pay more attention to the oily areas of the face, like nose, forehead and chin. Press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer. Avoid using too much powder around the eyes. Brush off excess powder with cotton wool.

If you wish to apply foundation, a water-based one is better for oily skin and during summer. Add one or two drops of water for a lighter coverage. If you have a dry skin, try a creamy foundation, but add a few drops of water to it too. The foundation should be as close to your skin colour as possible. After foundation, apply translucent powder the same way, with a damp sponge. Blend well and make sure that no lines are visible. You should apply foundation on the neck too. It may be better to avoid blush-on during the day. If you wish to apply it, be careful not to use too much and blend well. Blush-on should blend like a gradual flush on the face.

For eye make-up stick to eye pencils for the day; or you can line your eyelids with brown or gray eye shadow. This gives a softer effect. Then, apply mascara, which helps to make the eyes look darker and brighter, but prevents the “heavily made-up” look. Mascara should be applied in two light coats, rather than one heavy one. Apply one coat. Allow it to dry. Comb out the lashes with an eye lash comb or brush. Then apply the second coat and repeat the procedure.

For lipstick, avoid very dark colours. Colours look darker in fluorescent lights. Go for browns, copper, bronze, burgundy or wine colour. Or, you can use light pastel colours like mauve or pink, provided it complements your skin colour. If you have a sallow (yellowish) complexion, avoid shades of orange and go for pinks. The colours should not be too intense. If you like, you can wear only lip gloss. You can also outline the lips with a lip pencil, which is the same shade as your lipstick. Fill in the colour with a lipstick brush. Apply a light cologne or perfume. The scents you wear during the day should not be too heavy and overpowering. Light, lemony and fresh fragrance is better, especially during summer.

If you are a working woman, you may need to “touch up” your make-up during the day. So, carry a few items in your hand bag, so that you can refresh your make-up. One of the most important is a powder compact, which contains pressed powder. It is very useful for touching up foundation, or removing oiliness. Carry some wet tissues too. First dab your face with the tissue, to remove oil and sweat. Then apply the powder all over, or wherever necessary. If you wish to touch up your lipstick after lunch, first wipe off with tissue. Apply powder on the lips and reapply the lipstick.