Aversion to skincare and cosmetic products that smell of strong chemicals, and growing awareness about their ill-effects have encouraged millennials to opt for natural and eco-friendly products.

According to a report published by Market Research Future, one of the leading publishers of business market research, the global natural and organic cosmetics market is predicted to touch $25,100 million by 2023.

A niche sector for beauty entrepreneurs, the organic cosmetics market is booming. Offering a wide range of products from lip balm and exfoliators to lipsticks and kohls, the botanical brands are bringing both skincare and beauty products to their customers.

Juicy Chemistry, a popular organic skincare brand was established in 2014 by Pritesh and Megha Asher with a goal to provide effective skincare products formulated with a hundred percent natural ingredients. The brand was conceived after Megha, despite several consultations with dermatologists over a decade, felt dissatisfied with the results. An attempt to go back to the natural products and thorough research about their benefits led to the birth of Juicy Chemistry.

The brand offers a complete range of skincare products that are certified organic by Ecocert, France. But in the market flooded with organic products, what makes Juicy Chemistry stand out?

“We follow a holistic approach and stringent standards right from the procurement of ingredients and their manufacturing to labelling and the end product. Every aspect undergoes thorough inspection before the product is labelled as ‘Certified Organic’. We’re not just providing skincare products, we’re providing a promise our customers can truly rely on,” responded the brand’s representative.

Around five years back, the cosmetic industry was dominated by synthetic products, which had a high quantity of parabens, phthalates, and sulphates. Though the beauty and skincare brands making such products still outnumber botanical brands, the demand and market for all-natural products is growing steadily.

The brand’s spokesperson also hailed products that are made of fresh ingredients and have a shorter shelf life. He said, “We believe nature calls for a balance. In the name of convenience, we have welcomed preservatives and chemicals in our lifestyle. Overnight results and longer shelf life were the goals but it all came with a cost that we’re now realising. It is the need of the hour to go organic for everyone’s wellness because using fresh ingredients is the key to efficacy and shorter shelf life is better health-wise.”

Sharp focus and rising consciousness among customers have also put a lot of pressure on brands like Juicy Chemistry. When asked about how they are coping with the pressure and rising demand, the spokesperson said, “There’s positive change towards organic products over the past half-decade. We’re already devising our expansion plans and that will be done strategically without compromising on the quality and freshness of our products.”

Juicy Chemistry is all set to participate in the 2019 edition of The Luxury League (TLL), a global foundation established by ace fashion designer Ritu Beri to promote the concept of luxury and to create an environment conducive to creative thinking.

Talking about the significance of TLL, the spokesperson said, “It is a great platform for brands and budding entrepreneurs to come together and share their ideas of contributing better to the society and environment through their product/service. And not only that, such events create awareness and lead to discussions, exchange of information, which is the first step to bring about any change. We are so glad to be a part TLL 2019.”

ANA is another beauty and wellness brand that will be a part of TLL 2019. About the event, ANA’s spokesperson said, “The Luxury League is a great platform for global networking and opportunity creation. It’s my first time at the event and I am already so excited to be a part of this. The fact that the organisers understand the importance of approaching the luxury industry from a holistic point of view makes me feel that they have really thought through this whole concept.”

The brand will be a part of an interactive “Masterclass on Confidence”. During the session, they will talk about, “Expansive definitions of confidence to increase wellness, happiness and success; the top five secrets to instant and lasting confidence; better body confidence; improved self-belief; empowering language of confidence and daily confidence workout” informed the spokesperson.