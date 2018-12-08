The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a very popular car in the Indian market. After it was first launched in 2012 it has sold over 4 lakh units and has been one of the most affordable 7-seater options available to the buyer. What Maruti has tried to do with this new generation is to convert a basic car into a premium offering, one that will appeal to a lot more people. The MPV has already been launched starting at Rs. 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant while the diesel options start at Rs. 8.84 lakh.

Looks

Cleary the attempt has been to convert the Ertiga from an ordinary looking car to a premium one. So what you see is a completely different look when compared to the previous generation. The chrome studded grille along with projector headlamps stands out on the front. The profile appeals too with the floating roof while the rear also is likeable those boomerang shaped tail lamps, the spoiler and the horizontal chrome bar. However, the headlamps miss out on LED lights seen on a lot of other cars from the brand. Also the 15-inch wheels look a bit out of proportion but that is what the Ertiga gets at least for now.

Interiors

The good thing is that the Ertiga gets a dashboard design exclusive to itself so there’s not too much in common when you compare this cabin to some other cars from Maruti Suzuki. The touch screen is not really integrated into the dash which is unique. It is compatible with Apple car play and Android Auto. But the automatic variants miss out on this screen and a get an inferior system, something we feel Maruti ought to reconsider. What you may also like is the way the AC vents are integrated into the dash and the use of maple wood on the dash as well as the flat bottomed steering wheel. There’s a nice innovation in terms of cooled cup holders while ergonomics are also spot on with the cabin offering a lot of storage spaces.

Space

The new fifth generation heartect platform the updated Ertiga is based on ensures more space inside the cabin. The second row provides good thigh support and knee room and the roof mounted AC vents are pretty effective. You can also slide forward and recline the seats to create more space for the third row. One touch slide forward provides the easiest of access to the third row which itself gets more space than before. It’s not the most comfortable place to be in but now the seat can be slid to make your time spent there a little less tedious. The boot space at 209 litres is impressive too despite the third row being used by passengers.

Engine

Along with many other things the new Ertiga also gets a brand new Petrol engine. The 103 bhp and 138 Nm petrol engine proved itself in the Ciaz and the story is no different here. Despite the added weight it is able to carry the load of 7 passengers pretty well. There’s also the 4-speed automatic on offer and it does its chores pretty well at least in the urban environment where its job will be to tackle a lot of traffic. The famed 89 bhp 200 Nm 1.3 litre diesel engine continues to do its duty on the Ertiga just the way it does on many other cars from the brand, but what impresses you here that is easily carries the weight of the car and the NVH levels are also kept in check. Maruti is also claiming excellent fuel efficiency on the car with the petrol offering 18 kmpl and diesel a whopping 25 kmpl. However at least for the time being there is no CNG option on offer as the company is not allowing commercial registrations of the car.

Handling & Ride

The road presence of the Ertiga has definitely gone up leaps and bounds. And of course it provides a drive position that gives a clear, commanding view of the road. The ride quality is right up there as well with the passengers getting a comfortable experience. Handling is decent too despite the tall boy dimensions. But just like all other MPVs you will have to live with some bit of body roll. Safety is a focus area as well with the Ertiga gets 2 \airbags and ABS as standard and use of tensile steel in good quantity makes its body stronger. The Automatic variant gets features like Electronic stability control and Creep which makes it safer as well as convenient to use.

Verdict

There are a lot of attributes that make the Ertiga score over its rivals. It offers practicality of seven seats at a very affordable price and now it has become a lot more premium too. Be it your daily commutes to office in the urban chaos or the occasional family trip, the Ertiga does the job it is made for pretty well.

The author is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars