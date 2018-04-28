India experiences the latest nano-technology for skin care with MCaffeine’s Silver Caffeine Glow Gel. This face gel is infused with pure nano-silver particles, in a unique non-sticky Aloe Vera gel-based formula to help your skin glow naturally. Silver also has magical antimicrobial properties. Caffeine in the gel helps battle pollution, UV rays, ageing and stress that damage the skin on a consistent basis. It is also one of the richest sources of anti-oxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that make it ideal for reducing inflammation and redness in your skin.

Imagine the goodness of Nano Silver and Caffeine packaged together by MCaffeine in its newest product up for grabs. MCaffeine is the only brand currently using nano silver technology for face gel in India.

Silver Caffeine Glow Gel is suitable for all skin types and available in a pack of 50 ml for Rs 549.

The product is available at MCaffeine.com and over 30 e-commerce websites including Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa amongst others.