Q. You have effectively balanced being an entrepreneur and CSE, OP Jindal charitable work. Where do you derive your source of strength?

A. I personally have a deep rooted belief in the universal divine energy. I sincerely follow that we all have a purpose to be on this planet. This thought process can really drive you towards the inner strength that helps in commencing many things in your life and rewarding an enriched journey ahead of you. What I really try is to see what best I can do with my life and for the humanity around me, in my own little way.

Q. Tell us about the journey of your brand, Arttd’inox, which means “Art in Stainless steel”.

A. Arttd’inox is India’s first exclusive home lifestyle brand in stainless steel. Today it is positioned exclusively in the premium segment. The focal DNA of the brand is its French inspired name signifying “Art in Stainless Steel” that strives to make luxury wonders in stainless steel—promoting stainless artistry in the Indian lifestyle panorama. We have been lucky that our brand has won the hearts and captured the imagination across India. With its designer range of home-ware and home-space solutions that ranges from exquisite tableware, exclusive kitchens, to stunning home décor portfolio, it is well positioned to be country’s only home lifestyle label in stainless operating in premium segment catering from the crème de la crème to the on-the-go millennial. We go all out to create differentiated yet functional designs for our patrons across segments, focused to bring the global lifestyle trends to India, and taking Indian capabilities of sharp manufacturing to the world.

Presently, the brand is on an exponential growth trajectory with 14 exclusive brand outlets across India in all major cities. Our brand growth strategy adopts various retail business models, be it brick and mortar, modern retail formats or e-commerce, as we progress aggressively. India’s diverse and growing organised retail market demands focus on penetration across tier 1 and tier 2 cities for a brand of our caliber, and we definitely plan to tap over 50 cities in next two years span. This would strengthen our foothold in the dynamic and ever growth Indian retail.

Q. How difficult was it to build this “Made in India” brand from scratch?

A. Creating and stabilising a brand in a dynamic market like India is not easy. The journey has been challenging, yet extremely enriching. It has been quite a ride for me so far. Since the beginning, I wanted to put the Indian artisan on the global map, which portrays our true strength of karigari and ability of designing. Hence, the core idea of “Make in India” was in my head right from the inception. And I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it. There were learning, successes and failures, but one has to understand that it takes all of these things to create something incredible. And nothing is easy when you have to craft something from the scratch and you learn so much in that process. While I think I am still learning. I truly feel, elegance translated into products is by far the most difficult to achieve, yet the most divine to experience.

Q. As chairperson of OP Jindal platforms ranging from schools, hospitals, medical care and research, what does your role entail?

A. I feel blessed to have an opportunity of contributing towards the society in my own way. I passionately work towards making some difference that we can bring through our assorted efforts. As a chairperson, I feel that we are not leaving any stone unturned to make constructive change, and are utilising every resource available to better lives that we are able to touch through our deep rooted social work. These duties entail me to get involved at the ground level and see how we can contribute in making social difference. We have planned interventions in the fields of education, vocational training, integrated health care, women empowerment, social projects, rural infrastructure development, environment sustainability, sports, preservation of art and culture and much more.

Q. You have carved a niche for yourself. As a modern woman, what are the principles that help you to balance work and life?

A. I think one should have clarity of their ambitions. That is of utmost importance and a starting point that further defines what you achieve in life. Knowing what you want without any ambiguity keeps you ahead, always. As a woman, the spectrum of responsibilities is wider, be it home or work. And we have to balance both worlds without compromising anything. It is extremely crucial that one should know what to shun. So, removing “the unnecessary” really helps in focusing on doing what is required or important at the given time, thus enhancing balance.