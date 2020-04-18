The nationwide lockdown that has been in force since 25 March 2020 owing to the coronavirus lockdown has meant that automobile dealerships across the country are shut and no new cars can be sold or registered. However, that hasn’t stopped the automakers from going ahead and launching new cars, albeit online. Most of these arrivals are BS6 upgrades of cars that already exist and now they get more advanced, less polluting engines and of course new prices.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Korean carmaker Hyundai had already launched the BS6 upgrades of the Nios hatchback in petrol and diesel variants. Earlier this week the CNG variant was also launched. It looks just as the other variants with its glossy black radiator front grille and projector headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. Inside the new CNG Nios gets all-black interiors, automatic climate control and an eight-inch touchscreen that works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car runs on a 1.2 Petrol engine that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm. There is just an option of a five-speed manual gearbox. Two available variants of the CNG Nios are priced at Rs 6.62 lakh and Rs 7.16 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero

The old Mahindra workhorse Bolero, company’s highest selling car in all these years, has also got a BS6 treatment. The car was launched on the day the lockdown was enforced, at a starting price of Rs 7.76 lakh which goes up to Rs 8.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine still churns out 75 bhp and the peak torque stands at 210 Nm. There are also some changes on the exterior when compared to the BS4 Bolero. These include a revised grille, new bonnet and redesigned halogen headlamps. The new Bolero also gets new tail lamps and a new door handle for boot gate. Interiors remain the same on the car as earlier.

Maruti Suzuki CelerioX

One of Maruti Suzuki’s smallest cars, the CelerioX BS6 also got introduced during the current lockdown with its prices starting at Rs 4.90 lakh for the base VXI variant. The range topping ZXI (O) variant will cost you Rs 5.67 lakh (ex-showroom). That means the hatch is now dearer by about Rs 15,000 with this technological upgrade. It runs on the same 1.0 litre, three-cylinder engine that is tuned to put out 66 bhp and 90 Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The car also gets AMT transmission variants and in terms of fuel economy Maruti is claiming an impressive 21.63 kmpl on both manual and automatic models.

Tata Nexon with sunroof

Tata Nexon has been given an important upgrade in the last fortnight. The BS6 models of the compact SUV were launched before the lockdown kicked in but now the company has launched the much-awaited Sunroof variants of the car. The all-important electric sunroof gets a tilt function while the car also gets auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, multi-drive modes, rear AC vents and automatic climate control. XZ+ (S) is the name of the variant that gets a sunroof and it is available in both petrol and diesel variants. Both also get AMT along with a manual gearbox and dual tone body colour options are also on offer. Prices start at Rs 10.10 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 11.60 lakh for the diesel options (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Diesel

The BS6 Hector upgrade of Hector Diesel was launched recently at a starting price of Rs 13.88 lakh which goes up to Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom). On an average when compared to the BS4 diesel variants, these prices have increased by Rs 44,000. Nothing has changes on the car in terms of looks or features except the less polluting engine. The 2.0-litre engine from Fiat gives the same power output of 168 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

Hyundai Verna

Apart from upgraded engines, the sedan also gets styling updates as well as more features. On the outside the signature cascading chrome grille is new, so are the LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS. The front bumper and diamond-cut alloy wheels are also different. There are three engines on offer — two Petrol and one Diesel. The 1.5 litre petrol puts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and the 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder turbo Petrol gives a more exciting 118 bhp and 172 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5 litre diesel engine churns out a 113 bhp and 250 Nm. Both manual and automatic options are available and prices start at Rs 9.30 lakh and go up to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).