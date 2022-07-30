Do men need make-up? Why not? Today, beauty care is no longer only a woman’s prerogative. Men also realize the importance of the appearance. In fact, today there are many jobs where the appearance counts. So why shouldn’t men attend to their skin and hair problems, conceal blemishes, or go for facials, manicure, pedicure and yes, even make-up? These have become very much a part of male grooming in recent times. Skin care products for men adorn the shelves of most cosmetic stores. So, why should make-up be far behind? Since male models started walking the ramp, make-up for men has steadily caught on. Men do take the help of foundations, concealers, or tinted moisturizers if they help to cover up blemishes, improve the appearance, make them look and feel good.

Of course, there is an art to applying make-up, more so where men’s make-up is concerned. Needless to say, it should be so subtle that others don’t realize that the look is due to make-up! It is essential to keep to cosmetics with a matte (non-shiny) finish. Gloss, shine and frosted make-up are not for men.

Regular skin care is so important. So, exfoliate regularly with facial scrubs. Tone the skin daily with a rose or mint based skin tonic. In fact, you can put the toner in a spray bottle and tone the skin. It is most refreshing and improves blood circulation to the skin surface. If the skin is dry, apply moisturizer and nourish the skin regularly. And, get a close shave before applying make-up.

Foundations or pressed powder help to achieve a smooth skin texture. In fact, foundations and concealers also help to cover blemishes, like pimples or dark patches. First, cleanse the skin and apply moisturizer if your skin is normal to dry, or astringent lotion with cotton wool for normal to oily skin. Then, take very little concealer on a fine brush and apply it on the blemish or pimple mark. Blend outwards. The foundation for the face should be the same shade as your normal skin tone. A water-based foundation would be more suitable, as it is lighter. In fact, add a drop of water to it for a lighter coverage. If you have a beard or moustache, avoid applying foundation on those areas. Or, leave out foundation totally and go for tinted moisturizer with a matte effect. Or, try a bronzer to add a natural healthy glow on the face.

Powder compact can help, especially in humid weather and for oily skin. Leave out foundation and use the powder. It helps to reduce shine. It can be used on oily areas, like the forehead, nose and chin. Opt for a light matte powder in a beige tone. Avoid pinkish shades.

Stray hair from eyebrows can always be plucked to give them a better shape. To make the eyes look brighter, a hint of shadow can do the trick. A dark grey or dark brown shadow can be used to line the eyes, just below the lashes. The aim should be to achieve a natural look. Or, you can use a brown eye pencil close to the lower lashes. The effect should be most natural and subtle. Blending helps. One coat of mascara can also be used to make the eyes look darker and brighter. Comb out the lashes after applying mascara, so that the lashes don’t stick together.

Look for lip balm to make the lips look smoother. They also add a hint of shine and are ideal for winter care. A nude shade or transparent lip gloss would be best.

Yes, with light and subtle make-up it is possible to tone down blemishes and make the skin colour tone look more even. So, should men wear make-up? Why not, indeed!