The big daddy of performance SUVs is certainly the Mercedes Benz G-Class. This powerhouse on wheels can do just about anything you want your SUV to do. And it also provides a whole lot of luxury while still staying rooted. The big problem was that it still remained beyond the reach of most car enthusiasts because of its big fuel guzzling petrol engine and of course the exorbitant price tag. Now India’s leading luxury car maker has tried to correct that by launching a diesel avatar of the iconic car, which the company says is the most efficient G class ever. We’re not sure if diluting the rich heritage is the way forward but clearly for Mercedes the customer feedback is supreme.

Amongst many things that have remained unparalleled since its inception in 1979 is the way the G-Class is designed. It looks every bit a muscular car with a very robust stance. The big grille, the wheel arches and the tall stance all contribute to that. The SUV also gets multi beam LED headlamps though they come as an option. Plus you can choose from six different alloy wheel designs which is quite unique. In fact it’s a number that’s hard to believe but you can actually customise the G350d in a million different ways.

The G-Class’ individuality is reflected what thecompany refers to as Gmanufaktur philosophy. This means using the finest materials: care, craftsmanship and time. The cabin, especially the seats, provide extreme luxury something that you expect from the German car maker. There’s Nappa leather as well to give you added comfort. The buttons in the cabin are laid out pretty well and despite all the gadgetry and luxury there still is an old school feel to this cabin something that makes it rather exclusive.

The big deal obviously is how this monster of a machine performs. The change of heart means some bit of sanity is restored. An in-line 6 cylinder diesel engine does the city here with a displacement 2925 cc much lesser that what the petrol counterparts. A maximum power of 286 bhp and a peak torque of 600 Nm ensure that this SUV will never fall short of numbers when required. There’s a 9-speed automatic transmission that does its duty here with much aplomb. Now this isn’t as quick as the gas guzzler called G63 AMGand does a 0-100 kmph speed in 7.4 seconds. Top speed is kept at 199 km/h.

The 4MATIC all-wheel drive system is designed to send 40% of the drive torque to the front axle and 60% to the rear axle. This configuration particularly benefits the handling characteristics on the road. This also ensures good traction at all times. The low-range off-road reduction gear considerably increases torque at the drive wheels, which makes very difficult terrain negotiable. A torsional rigid ladder-type frame of high-strength steel and a mounted body of composite construction provides the basis for some impressive off-road capabilities of the new G 350 d. This just means no road or even beyond that is in unapproachable for this beast.

The G350d can be yours for a cool Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Match that to this car’s potential and the tag does make great sense. And it is way lesser than the mad G63 AMG.

Mercedes Me

Recently Mercedes-Benz also announced a slew of digital initiatives to deviate the way it functions in India. With thelaunch of “Mercedes me connect” and the e-commerce platform the company is aiming to change both sales organization and offers its customers a seamless and convenient luxury experience. These measures will have everything covered from Exploration to purchase to Ownership.

Exploration itself will have three key attributes—Digital Signage, Car Configurator and a cAR app. The idea behind digital signage is to give probable customers a superlative and immersive retail experience. The online car Configurator allows customers to experience the entire Mercedes-Benz portfolio digitally. According to Mercedes the system will make buying a car comfortable and easy with three simple steps: Configure-Contact-Collect. Even more interesting is the soon to be launched cAR app that uses Augmented Reality which allows customers to explore and virtually test-drive a realistic 3d model.

The purchase part will be taken care of via a dedicatede-commerce platform. It will make you booking a car online, simple and hassle free. Key customer benefits will include an omni channel buying experience, transparency of pricing and large offer of available cars.

Finally the ownership experience will consist of three different phases. The Mercedes me Adapter will take care of existing customers. It includes 14 features such as Vehicle Health, Online Appointment Booking, Roadside Breakdown Management, Refueling list, etc. and is priced at Rs 5,000. Mercedes me connect, an ex-factory solution with an embedded SIM for transmission of data to the cloud will be the second phase and will come with more than 25 unique features. Phase 3 will witness the launch of smart virtual assistant Hey Mercedes. This feature will be coming soon to India with 30+ features.