The party culture in India has gained momentum in recent times. The city is emerging as a night-life hub, a title that, until a couple of years ago, was reserved for places like Goa. The national capital and the adjoining cities of Noida and Gurgaon have plenty of venues to host partygoers of all stripes. These nightclubs are known for their live gigs, DJ nights, and diverse F&B offerings. Listed here are some high-end nightclubs where you can party to your heart’s content, till the wee hours.

Kitty Su

The Lalit Hotel, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Delhi

Kitty Su is famous for its high-octane electronic dance music and for its ambience, which gets the party mood going. The highlights here include the head-banging music, large dance floor and tasteful red lighting. Even with the venue being open only three days a week—Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays—the club has gained a lot of popularity. It has a Champagne lounge, an “A-list section” and a mini club as well. To add more fun to the parties here, they even have a tattoo parlour. Also, Kitty Su’s menu has all sorts of dishes and booze, making it one of the best places for after-hours entertainment.

Open till: 1:30 A.M

Price for two: Rs 5,000

Playboy Club

Samrat Hotel, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Playboy Club is one of the most happening nightclubs in the city. The venue frequently hosts celebrated Indian and international artistes. The acclaimed DJ David Guetta has also performed here. Among Indian artistes, DJ Chetas and many others are known to host regular gigs at the venue. Playboy also offers amazing signature blends at its bar. Party enthusiasts hit the club for its great EDM beats, a huge dance floor and stunning interiors. The destination is ideal for people looking for partying post midnight in the national capital.

Open till: 2:00 A.M

Price for two: Rs. 4,000

Privee

Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Janpath, New Delhi

The party people in the city are known to flock to Privee during the weekend. The venue has impressive party vibes, groovy music and a massive dance floor. The fun goes on till the break of dawn at Privee. The nightclub’s décor is another big factor for its brilliant parties—it includes modern architecture, luxe designs, a lavish bar and terrace. The club hosts ladies’ night on Thursdays and hip-hop nights on Sundays. Their cocktail collection is a welcome addition to their awesome nightly scene.

Open till: 4:00 A.M

Price for two: Rs 5,000

The Electric Room

The Lodhi, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

The Electric Room caters to the party lovers of Delhi with its frequent live music performances and food and beverage services. The venue stays open all night long and is usually packed with people even after midnight, when they start playing their regular house and electronic music. Their red-toned décor and cocktails are also much loved. The Electric Room has rightly emerged as a party hub. Head here to have a night replete with pulsating tunes from around

the globe.

Open till: 4:00 A.M

Price for two: Rs 5,000

Club BW

The Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

Club BW is another classy nightclub that hosts wild parties till late into the night. What characterises the venue is its unique design of events designated for each day of the week. For example: En Vogue, Fashion Wednesday, Glam ‘N’ Gala Saturday etc. have proved to be a great success. They also host DJ nights and other music events. The elegant interiors and artsy lighting add to the club’s appeal. Club BW also offers a wide variety of drinks and dishes.

Open till: 3:00 A.M

Price for two: Rs 4,500

Tito’s

Gardens Galleria, Sector 38 A, Noida

Tito’s has enjoyed the fame of being one of the hottest clubs in Goa. Now, it has opened its doors in Noida to bring Goa’s free-style partying experience to these shores. A comparatively less expensive club, Tito’s charm comes from its chilled-out décor adorned with some cool graffiti. They have special events in their calendar, like Bollywood nights on Fridays, Sotally Tober on Saturdays, Retro nights on Sundays etc. They serve Goan cuisine and a tropical bar menu for their guests. Tito’s is the place if you want to enjoy the carnival vibes of Goa.

Open till: 1:00 A.M

Price for two: Rs 2,000