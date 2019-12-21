When it was first launched in the year 2015 the Renault Kwid redefined the way small cars were looked at. It came with everything a first time buyer would desire for and still be able to afford it. Amongst the key pillars that contributed to its success were its design, practicality as well as features. A small hatch which looked like an SUV with a raised stance was just what the doctored ordered for the consumer who at that time didn’t want to look beyond Maruti Suzuki when buying a small car. Now 4 years later the French car maker has given the Kwid a timely update as it was launched just days before arch rival Maruti Suzuki launched their own version of a mini-SUV, the S-Presso.

Design

The one attribute that has worked so well for the Kwid and has contributed the most in its stupendous success is the way it’s been designed. It looked sporty, felt big and had the bling too. This update makes the hatch stand out even more. The uniquely positioned SUV-styled headlamps and silver streak LED DRLs create a striking impression. And these LEDs are much bigger than the ones seen on the S-Presso. The tail lamps get first-in-class C-shaped LED light guides and that coupled with a big spoiler enhance the appeal on the rear. The new chrome grille and boomerang-shaped sculpted roof contribute in making the car look bigger than it actually is. And then all those factors that help in putting function to form – wheel arch claddings, side decals, 14-inch wheels along and a high ground clearance of 184 mm. Not to forget the arching roof rails and skid plates on this big small car. The top variant Climber also gets body cladding, orange accents on the skid plates and headlamp protector and it really appeals in the new Zanskar Blue colour.

Interiors

The all-new Kwid features a dual-tone dashboard, piano black and chrome interior accents which enhance its premiumness. The steering wheel gets a leather wrap with colour stitching but misses out on control switches something that the S-Presso gets. In Climber the gear knob gets classier and the door trim accents get a sporty orange finish. A fully digital Instrument Cluster with LED illumination gets a tachometer along with the gear-shift indicator. The highlight though is the 20.32 cm touch screen infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets video playback, voice recognition and a reverse parking camera. However the side view mirrors cannot be adjusted internally even in the Climber which is a bit of a letdown. The cabin also gets front and rear 12V power sockets, rear armrest and rear power windows something which the rival misses out on. Space is another highlight as both the rows score well on that front. Even the boot space of 279 litres is best-in-class.

Engine

The Kwid comes with 2 petrol engine options—an 800cc mill that churns out 54 PS and 72 Nm while the bigger more powerful 1.0 litre Smart control efficiency engine churns out 68 PS along with a peak torque of 91Nm. Then there are the AMT options christened EasyR by Renault that come with a unique rotary dial that saves on some cabin space. The gear shifts happen at the right time especially in the urban chaos that makes this engine very usable. The Creep function is there too which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and prevents it from rolling back on slopes. Only the bigger engine though comes with AMT variants. The good thing is that on both engines Renault is promising a mileage upwards of 20 kmpl.

Ride, Handling & Safety

The SUV like high seating provides good visibility and that makes the drive more reassuring. The suspension system has also been enhanced and on our drive it wasn’t difficult to make out the difference. The compact dimensions mean this is a car that provides good stability as well. The new range gets a driver side airbag with an option of passenger side airbag, ABS with EBD, driver & co-driver seat belt reminder and overspeed alert standard across all variants. Renault says the car is compliant with the side crash norms and upcoming pedestrian crash norms.

Verdict

The moment you hear the prices you realise the Kwid with all the features is a great value for money option in this very competitive segment. It starts at below Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom) to be precise. The bigger engine variants start at Rs 4.33 lakh while the most affordable AMT comes at Rs 4.63 lakh. The top Climber automatic will set you back by Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and each one of these variants make a lot of sense depending on your requirements. Renault also claims to offer has the best-in-class ownership cost in its segment. It also comes with a class-leading 4 year / 1 lakh km (whichever is earlier) warranty and offers 24X7 Road Side Assistance at no extra cost. A good package has become even better.