Shalini Passi is the founder of Shalini Passi Art Foundation and MASH. She is an Indian art patron and philanthropist. She talks about her passion for art and her ventures to promote art in India.

Q. You started Shalini Passi Art Foundation in 2018 and it has grown rapidly to become one of the most relevant art platforms in India today. What motivated you to start the foundation?

A. My uncompromising vision for art to be understood and appreciated by all, including those who have previously had little exposure to it is what motivated me to start my foundation. And it’s what continues to drive me every day. There is a misconception in India that art is only for the elite and as a result, people often get intimidated even to enter an art gallery or a museum space. Through my foundation, I continuously seek to break down those perceived barriers to enjoying art, through projects and performances that take art outside of these formal settings and provide access points to understanding the work.

Q. You are an avid art connoisseur and collector. Tell us about what interests you about art?

A. My collection is extremely broad, spanning across centuries and continents in a variety of different mediums and styles. I don’t limit myself to anyone or any particular art form or period. But I do appreciate the beauty in something exquisitely crafted. I am also very interested in new experimental mediums. I have works by revolutionary modern artists such as M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza and F.N. Souza, all of whom were vital in the shaping art history. I also collect pieces by contemporary Indian artists, notably Subodh Gupta, Bharti Kher and Jitish Kallat. These artists are credited with placing India on the global art centerstage. For me, art is the past and present, it is local and global.

Q. You have conceptualised MASH—My Art Shalini, a digital platform for global art and design. Tell us about it.

A. MASH—My Art Shalini, is a dynamic new platform for discovery across the creative disciplines of art, architecture, craft, design and fashion. I created MASH with the objective to broaden outreach, promote creative collaboration and dismantle distinctions between the arts. It serves an important purpose in offering news, artist features, current trends and information on events across these different artistic disciplines, all under one domain.

Q. You have not really been a hardcore career person, but you have embraced it effortlessly. How did you manage that?

A. For many years I have been diligently studying to educate myself in my passion, in the field of art and design. I have taken both online and offline courses. For me, this is not something that happened overnight. I have carefully been considering my ambitions and objectives for my foundation, long before it existed in the public domain. In fact what one is seeing today is the culmination of all preparatory work that I have been doing leading up to now. Thus it was an organic growth and a natural extension. I strongly feel that when you are passionate about something, it does not feel like hard work at all. I am pleased to say that through my careful preparation, everything is coming together. The Shalini Passi Art Foundation is working with some of the nation’s best creative minds, including established artists and designers as well as exciting emerging talent.

Q. You are one of the reigning beauties and fashionistas in India. What’s your work-life-balance mantra?

A. Through my work in art and design, I am constantly engaging with new thoughts and ideas. This continues to inspire and motivate me. I like to maintain a sense of momentum in my life. I enjoy being still, I like to learn new things and I am energised by meeting new and interesting people. I am also very careful to maintain a healthy lifestyle, by eating foods that nourish and nurture my body, by managing my time sensibly and by keeping negativity out of my work and personal space. Once I am set on achieving something, I am totally committed to it and I am able to retain a strong sense of calm and focus.