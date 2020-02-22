Iconic British SUV brand Land Rover has been in the thick of action over the past few weeks. Two new SUVs from the company—both now in their second generation—have arrived on our shores recently. The Discovery Sport facelift and the new generation Range Rover Evoque may have similar price propositions, but they are as far apart from each other as they possibly can be: both have their own design philosophy, list of features and drive dynamics. Interestingly, there’s some commonality too, like the fact that they share the same platform well as drivetrains.

2020 Discovery Sport

In terms of proportions the SUV gives a bold stance which is helped by new LED headlamps with daytime running lights and rear LED lamps. The bumpers too have gone in for a slight makeover on this facelift which also gets animated turn indicators. Inside this is a feature rich and tech laden vehicle. You instantly notice a new SportShift gear Selector in place of a rotary knob along with a huge panoramic sunroof. The new 10.2 inch Touch Pro screen is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences, adjusting massage and seat positions, music & climate settings and steering column positioning to suit each driver. Wireless charging along with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot is also present inside the SUV. A well performing Meridian audio system is there along with a very practical ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’ which displays a rear-facing camera feed onto the internal rear view mirror, ensuring the driver’s view remains unrestricted by passengers or large items in the boot. Through a remote app you can see your vehicle’s data remotely—from fuel level to door and window status, emergency call and breakdown call facility. Finally the cabin also gets 3 rows of seating something that may pull many towards it.

The BS-VI compliant Ingenium Powertrains on the new Discovery Sport include the 2.0 litre Turbocharged Petrol with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, producing 249 bhp and 365 Nm of torque. There’s also a 2.0 litre Turbocharged Diesel that churns out 179 bhp and 430 Nm. According to Land Rover this is one capable vehicle which gets all terrain progress control feature which helps in maintaining a steady speed in the most challenging conditions. The Terrain Response 2 technology automatically detects and adjusts according to the surface being driven on. Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture, it also gets all wheel drive and hill descent control. Torque vectoring by braking maximises control and handling through the tightest of corners and the car also gets a very impressive wading depth of 600 mm. Prices begin at s57.06 Lakh for the S derivative and s60.89 Lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim. Prices for the Petrol variants have still not been revealed.

2020 Range Rover Evoque

The new generation Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated design evolution, characterised by a coupé-like silhouette and a distinctive roofline. Owing to many elements this one looks like a baby Velar with one such attribute being flush deployable door handles. The exteriors also get super-slim LED head lamps with DRLs and slim wrap-around rear tail-lights. The R-Dynamic SE derivative exclusively gets cool looking copper accents. The cabin offers authentic materials such as aluminium trim finishers along with some high quality materials on the seats and dashboard. The air ionisation feature is a practical one and the SportShift gear Selector is found here too. Unlike the Discovery sport this cabin gets a touch Pro Duo system which combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen as they distribute features. The system gets Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, along with smart settings with AI for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings. The interactive driver display behind the steering wheel shows a vast amount of driving information while the wheel itself offers a lot of controls. The ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror is present in this 5-seater too. The screen provides a wider (50 degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light.

Also built on the new Premium Transverse Architecture, the new Range Rover Evoque offers the exact same BS-VI compliant Petrol and Diesel engine options the Discovery Sport comes with. Both work with a 9-speed automatic transmission. In terms of capability this one also gets Terrain Response 2 that automatically detects the surface being driven on and adjusts the set-up accordingly. Water wading capacity of 600 mm is on offer here as well. The SUV gets many driver assistance features such as lane keep assist, driver condition monitor and 360° parking aid with rear camera, clear exit monitor and rear traffic monitor to make the driving experience relaxed and safe. The Diesel range is priced starting at s54.94 Lakh for the S derivative and s59.85 Lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim. Petrol prices will be announced separately. The British car maker has also announced that it will bring the iconic Defender SUV in its new iteration to India in a few months time.