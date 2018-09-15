It’s back and it’s more loaded than before. The Honda CRV defined the luxury SUV segment for a while before the big boys from Toyota and Ford came in. It’s been around for 15 years now and has seen multiple generations enthrall the buyers. The fifth generation of the car is now about to be launched in India and this one comes with some major updates never seen on the CR-V before. These include introduction of the diesel engine on the car and for the first time a third row of seats. I spent a day with the new CR-V earlier this week to find out if this new car has got what‘s required to set the cash registers ringing for Honda.

Looks

Now the Japanese car maker just loves LEDs. That is very evident from their extensive use on their cars. Same is the case with the CR-V as it gets LEDs on headlamps, fog lamps as well as tail lamps. The grille looks very Honda and the thick chrome bar here adds to the muscle. Skid plates and cladding down below give the front a very strong appeal. The profile too is nice to look at with the wheelbase going up. Along with the cladding on the wheel arches and doors, there’s also a chrome strip running across the car making the look more premium. The window line too gets chrome and along with roof rails up above the CR-V looks every bit a new generation. The rear in contrast doesn’t appeal as much with the design looking a bit jaded. Yes the lamps are shaped nicely but the chrome bar looks. The spoiler and skid plates though add good value to the rear. Overall in terms of proportions the CR-V is taller, wider and longer than before.

Interiors

The CR-V interiors go one up on the design when compared to the exteriors. Honda says it’s a combination of beauty and utility. The cars gets a new colour information interface display and a colour touch screen both of which are 7-inches in size. Highlight on dashboard is the electronic gear-shift something that is very easy to use and feels premium. However, this is only available on the Diesel variant as the petrol variant comes with the conventional gear shift lever. Honda has also added an electric parking brake thereby saving space between the front seats and giving more storage options. The quality of buttons is otherwise good but the ones on the steering wheel feel below par. The second row now has more space and the car also gets roof mounted AC vents for the second and third row. And this is despite the presence of a sunroof. The third row in contrast isn’t very generous when it comes to space and is best reserved for children. Also strangely the third row of seats is only available on the Diesel variants and the Petrol will come with just 5 seats.

Engine

This is the biggest change on this new generation of the CR-V. For the first time the car gets a diesel engine. It’s a 1.6 litre 5 cylinder diesel mill that gives a power of 120 PS and a peak torque of 300 Nm. This turbo engine is mated to a new 9 speed automatic transmission along with paddle shifts. What you will like on this gearbox is the lower gear ratio that aids in quick launch while a higher gear ratio gives lower engine speed while cruising. Also the downshifts are very quick and the car slots into the perfect gear quickly. NVH levels are kept in check at most times but when you want a little more performance and push the throttle more a fair bit of engine sound does creep into the cabin. And it goes beyond that as it is unable to match the response of the 2.0 litre 155 PS petrol engine, despite the latter providing lesser torque of 189 Nm. Also unlike the Diesel the petrol comes with a step-less CVT transmission. The diesel though is the only with an AWD option and also delivers a higher fuel efficiency of 19.5 kmpl.

Ride & Handling

Honda has done changes to the chassis in order to provide a superior ride and handling experience. The increased front and rear track widths along with stabiliser bars help in a car that corners well. The car also gets something called Agile Handling assist that uses brake torque vectoring to improve turn in response. Changes have been made to the suspension too to take on the Indian road conditions with aplomb. It does feel a bit on the softer side sometimes but in most tricky situations suffices well.

Verdict

The new CR-V is surely keeping in tune with the changing times. And that is very evident specially by looking at the exterior design as well the features inside. Yes the much talked about third row of seats is not up to the mark and the new diesel engine isn’t exactly made for an enthusiast but the CR-V is a great tool for urban mobility with absolute comfort or cruising on the highway. The launch is due next month and if Honda is able to keep the prices attractive it will help take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Skoda Kodiaq.

