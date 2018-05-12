Kayra—the multi designer store played the perfect host at the preview of Designer Nikhil Thampi’s Spring/ Summer’18 (SS’18) collection—“Quantum’s Summer Edit”, specially curated by Sanchita Majumdar, early this month.

The collection is specially curated for Kayra by Majumdar—star curator and design scout. The beautiful designs by the designer were marveled at by the crowd for its clean cuts, intricate drapes and jewel and pastel hues. “Trust is the most important thing a designer looks for in a curator and Sanchita is like family to me. I know she wants the best for me,” said Thampi on how Sanchita saw the alignment of the designer’s aesthetics with those of Kayra’s. Majumdar has also worked with big names from the fashion world like Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Shivan & Narresh, Namrata Joshipura and others.

Thampi and Majumdar made sure that everyone had a gala time during the launch. The happy mingling was joined by friends and family and was soon a laughter riot. The turnout was nothing less than a star studded affair as guests poured in to enjoy an evening of fashion and cocktails. The sultry summer afternoon was made pleasant by soft breezes and an open air bar that lent the perfect ambience to the whole soiree.