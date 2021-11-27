Shahnaz Husain, renowned pioneer of the beauty movement, answers some of the common questions concerning beauty and care, Excerpts

Q. I want some make up tips for my eyes. They are small. How to make them look bigger?

A. The eyes may be made to look larger with the help of make-up. Apply a light shadow on the upper eyelids and grey shadow in the crease of the eyes. Then, line the upper eye lids with eye pencil or eyeliner, just above the upper eye lashes and lift it a little at the outer corners. Instead of lining the lower eyelid, just dot it with eye pencil or dark shadow, just under the lower lashes. Then smudge it with a sponge applicator or cotton wool swab. Or, you can line the lower lids, just under the eye lashes with a dark grey eye shadow. It should not be a harsh line. Apply more mascara on the eyelashes sideways, especially at the outer corners of the eyes.

Q. My hair is silky and very thin. I want my hair to look thick and shiny.

A. Applying curd or egg half an hour before shampoo gives body to the hair. Henna treatments also give body and shine to the hair. Add 4 teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs and enough “tea water” to the henna powder, mixing it into a thick paste. “Tea water” can be made by boiling used tea leaves again in enough water, cooling and straining the liquid. Apply the henna on the hair and wash off after an hour. When you brush your hair, bend forward and brush from the nape of the neck to the ends. This helps to add fullness to the hair. You can also use a hair dryer. When the hair is slightly damp, take the hair on top of the head and lift it upwards with the brush. Dry it with the hair dryer. This also adds fullness and bounce.

Q. My nails look yellowish and dull. Please give me some solutions.

A. Take pieces of lemon and rub them daily on the nails. This helps to remove the yellowish colour on the nails. To get rid of the yellowish tint on the nails, scrape the surface of the nail with the finest-grain side of an emery board, so that the nail is not damaged. It’s a good idea to use UV-resistant clear nail varnish as a top coat. If you can’t get it, use any colourless nail polish as a top coat for protection. This will also add shine to dull nails. The nails can also be “buffed.” This is usually done with a piece of chamois leather, which may be available at cosmetic stores. The nails should be gently rubbed with the chamois leather. It helps to remove the yellow tinge and also makes the nails shiny.

Q. I have very dry skin. I want to massage my skin at home. Can you tell me how to do it?

A. Nourishing is one of the important aspects of skin-care for dry skins. So, every night, after cleansing your skin, use a nourishing cream. Wet the face and apply the cream. Massage it with a few drops of water. Remember that when you massage, use gentle strokes, without pulling or stretching the skin. Use outward and upward movements. Use a very light touch, using the ring finger, under the eyes. Move in one direction only. Wipe off excess cream with moist cotton wool before bedtime.

Q. I am 15 years old and have got a lot of pimples for the past 2 years. Now they are less, but have left dark spots. How can I get rid of them?

A. For your pimple problem cleanse twice a day with a medicated cleanser and wipe with a rose-based skin tonic. At night, after cleansing, apply an anti-pimple lotion only on the eruptions. The black spots should be treated only when the pimples have stopped erupting. Meanwhile, you can apply lemon juice mixed with rose water in equal quantities on the dark spots, using a fine brush. You should drink plenty of water and “nimbu paani”, have fresh salads, sprouts and yogurt daily.

Q. I am a bachelor of 24 years and the main problem is I lose so much hair. I am about to become bald. So please suggest some remedy.

A. Hair loss in men can be due to hereditary and hormonal factors. However, check to see if you have dandruff. You can also consult a doctor about it, to determine the cause. Apply herbal hair tonic daily. You can have clinical treatments at a skin and hair clinic. Ask your doctor to prescribe Vitamin supplements. Biotin, a B-Vitamin helps to check hair loss, but take your doctor’s advice. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily. Deep breathing exercises would help to control stress, which can also cause hair loss.