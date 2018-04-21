A passion for jewellery and desire for the unorthodox, Outhouse launches its new collection Imago Enchanted.

A concoction of styles include co-ord sets as well as individual earrings, neck pieces & hand jewellery ranging from statement couture to bridge and commercial. The collection takes inspiration from current jewellery trends, fusing it with the brands imaginative personality and elements from their Spring Summer line Imago.

Capturing the brilliance of light, the jewellery is ornate and delicate, yet maximalist. Tassels enhance the look, giving it the Outhouse bold vibe, yet retaining the essence of poised elegance. The collection is a fusion of materials including the brands signature favourite Swarovski crystals by Maison Margiela and Jean Paul gaultier, round and baroque pearls in an array of colours ranging from blush pink to transparent white and jet black. The use of gunmetal and rosegold makes it a perfect partner for ivory ensembles as well as darker tones.

Speaking on the occasion Kaabia Grewal, Co-founder, Outhouse said, “The collection is about illuminating pearls and crystals in an intriguing aesthetic. Fluid forms in gold encasing sparkling crystals give the collection a mystic whimsical vibe while the neutral palette ensures its potential to be versatile.”