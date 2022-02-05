Founded by sisters Kaabia and Sasha Grewal in 2012, Outhouse is one of the leading Bridge Jewellery Houses in the country today. Kaabia and Sasha developed a love for jewellery at a young age, and grew up to pursue the same with degrees in jewellery design and manufacturing from the Indian Institute of Gems & Jewellery. Guided by a sophisticated yet dramatic sensibility, the duo combine unique elements with inventive design to create their collections.

After working as head designer at a design house, Sasha went on to join high street fashion brand, Topshop in London. Kaabia went to the Gemological Institute of America, New York to pursue her interest in gemology after which she interned with jewellery designer Eddie Borgo.

In the span of 8 years – Outhouse has had 3 shows at Lakme Fashion Week, numerous exhibits, participated at entrepreneurial summits, won the Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015 and been featured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list in 2016. Today, Outhouse is one of India’s leading bridge jewellery houses; adorned by style icons and film stars like Beyonce, Cardi B, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian, Sienna Miller, Ashley Louis James, Tyra Banks, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, to name a few.

Quality & Luxury are the core attributes of the Outhouse brand – from the finishing of the hand-crafted pieces, to the beautiful pink packaging box that a customer receives, to the shopping experience at their flagship stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Recently Outhouse unveiled its newest monogram that is a sophisticated metaphor for evolution, progression and beauty. In a unique amalgam of nostalgia with progressive design, Outhouse turns to the enduring beauty of nature to create its brand-new five-petal poppi flower monogram.

In a candid conversation Kaabia Grewal says, “Every brand has gone through a very tough time during this pandemic and recently we launched our newest monogram. The floral monogram is an emblem to express love, positivity and a feeling to constantly blossom, which are the adjectives that express the relationship between them. The symbolic five petal monogram exudes a sense of playfulness and vibrancy that is meant to represent very much the house’s individual spirit. The result is a simple yet timeless design, but one that holds special significance. This floral monogram represents that we must all grow, stagnancy is never an option. Thereby, standing for nostalgia with progression, and strength with softness.”

Sasha & Kaabia have managed to combine their distinct personal styles to create the unique Outhouse aesthetic – taking inspiration from their travels around the globe. While Sasha experiments with dramatic yet classy looks, Kaabia describe her personal expression as quirky and edgy.

Outhouse thrives on constantly pushing the envelope with design, and redefining how fashion jewellery is created and adorned. Every piece aims to be a piece of art, a style statement and a conversation starter, which embodies a bit of culture and heritage, and also the the soul of the Outhouse woman.

Outhouse’s inspiration lies in a classic combination of shapes and symbols of Indian and International cultures, moods and fashion; experimenting with materials like Swarovski, semi-precious stones, leather and metals, creating beautiful works of wearable art.