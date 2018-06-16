It is difficult to live in a city that is as polluted as Delhi. It takes a toll on your health in general, but what we don’t realise is that the same is also applicable for our skin and hair. This makes it necessary to follow extensive care regime and one of the best ways to do it is through different skin and hair treatments.

In this metropolitan city, you will be spoilt for choice while choosing a salon.

Trendy and classy Mona Lall Makeovers is a premium salon property launched by the celebrity makeup artist Mona Lall. Her forté is celebrity makeup and she holds the experience of more than two decades within the industry.

Her makeup salon was set up in 1996 and has been in the industry for the past 22 years.

I recently ventured into the Mona Lall Makeovers located in East Punjabi Bagh. Some of its signature hair services include smoothening, hair rituals like colour protection, Kera therapy, instant conditioning, intensive nourishment, densifying and more.

Choosing hair treatments for your hair is often an exhaustive task but Mona Lall Makeovers offers a unique and memorable experience by incorporating the current trends and exceptional customer services. You can get all your queries addressed at the salon by the highly experienced stylists team there.

I went to this salon for a hair smoothening treatment as my hair was wavy and frizzy. The stylist recommended me a protein-based deep conditioning treatment post which my head felt so light and my hair was so silky. I loved how a single seating revived the quality of my hair.

Mona Lall and her team were highly cooperative and professional. I found the service to be more than satisfying.