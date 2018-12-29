The New Year is just around the corner, and so are the biggest bashes. Since Delhi-NCR is home to some of the most happening venues in the country, a string of parties will be hosted in the region. One can choose between unwinding at luxury hotels and grooving at lively clubs and bars, since New Year’s Eve is the time to celebrate the year gone by and welcome a fresh start with friends and family. Listed here are some venues in and around Delhi which will be hosting special

parties to ring in 2019.

Baar Baar

2 & 3 Khan Market, New Delhi

To mark the end of the year, Baar Baar has made arrangements for guests to eat, drink and dance their way into 2019. The exciting part of the restobar’s New Year’s Eve party is its “masquerade” theme. The night will witness the presence of DJ Tony. Hit songs of the year are bound to pull guests to the dance floor, making it an unforgettable experience. Baar Baar is offering deals including unlimited food and premium alcohol. Offerings include a modern fare inspired by regional Indian flavours. The food is perfectly paired with craft cocktails. For indulging in the glitz and glamour of the New Year’s Eve, head to the masquerade party at Baar Baar.

Taj Hotel

City Center, Gurugram

The luxury hotel is all set to welcome the New Year with a host of celebratory indulgences and sumptuous culinary offerings. They have planned a Glitterati Soiree at Tease with international star DJ Svetlana, who will present a performance with electric violin. Culina 4 will have a DJ keeping the night young with upbeat music. One can savour a delectable feast featuring live food counters and unlimited select beverages here. Other offerings are Thai dining at the Thai Pavilion, Masquerade Bash in the Ballroom where DJ Shival will play electrifying music alongside dhol players. So indulge in the celebratory cheer and have a gala time on New Year’s Eve at the Taj.

Liv Bar

LGF, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Liv Bar is located in Aerocity, which has gained momentum as the new party hub in the capital city. The cocktail bar is set to throw a big New Year bash to welcome 2019. The venue promises feet-tapping live music to partygoers throughout the night. DJ Rohit will be playing the beats that bring fantastic party vibes. Liv Bar has planned great deals on food and alcohol packages as well. The menu curated for the New Year’s Eve offers a diverse range of comfort food and innovative cocktails. So Liv can be your venue if you want to party the night away with your loved ones.

Hyatt Regency

Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi

Wrapped in the right decor and the Holiday spirit, Hyatt Regency Delhi brings to its patrons a range of spectacular offerings to usher in the New Year in style and indulge in a world of splendour. Set to be an all-out celebration, one can expect nothing but the best of luxury and exquisite dining here. The culinary offerings for New Year’s Eve include an oriental feast at the China Kitchen, an Italian affair at La Piazza, dramatic dining at TK’s Oriental Grill and much more. There will be menus galore with hearty classics, house specialties and amazing beverages. House A, members only nightclub at the hotel will be hosting a huge bash for people to connect over an evening of stellar food, modern cocktails and music.

JW Marriott

Playground, New Delhi Aerocity

Known for hosting one of the most prominent New Year’s Eve parties in town, JW Marriott plans to make New Year celebrations special this time as well. The specially curated menu for 31 December includes dishes like Asian Barbeque, Courtyard grills, Pork Roulades, Artisanal Cheese and much more. Divided into three distinct areas, Playground has a lounge bar, an exclusive brew bar and a food truck. They serve carefully curated alcohols along with various spirits and over 40 different craft beer brands from around the world. Live music will be jazzing up the ambience at Playground throughout the celebration.

Piso16

Nehru Place, New Delhi

Piso 16 has geared up to offer a “night under the sky” to its guests on 31 December. As the highest bar in Delhi, the venue offers a perfect view from its terrace seating area on the 16th floor. The bar will have the best of festive cocktails and delectable culinary spread—perfect ingredients for a night full of fun. There will be a DJ playing popular dance numbers as the crowd cheers for the clock to strike midnight. The menu has been designed keeping in mind European flavours along with influences from around the world. Piso 16 can be the ideal destination for enjoying the New Year’s Eve with friends amid loud music, amazing drinks and dishes.